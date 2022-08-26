ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersburg, IN

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Zoo to offer evening happy hours this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will offer an after-hour happy hours for adults this fall. Each $35 ticket includes two drink tickets, appetizers and entry to the zoo. During the happy hours, guests will get to see animals and be part of "exclusive keeper talks," according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sellersburg, IN
Indiana State
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith's family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass

Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well. The DNR says Patoka...
INDIANA STATE
Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning. Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Rehab facility hosts family fun day in Georgetown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a "Free Family Fun Day" Saturday. What more is there to say?. There's no cost to attend this family-friendly event hosted by Chateau Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. It features food, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting and more, organizers said.
GEORGETOWN, IN

