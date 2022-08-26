Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum to host annual 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor...
wdrb.com
All Shook Up! Celebration showcases Clark County's connection to the King of Rock and Roll
JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Elvis takes center stage for a special benefit this Labor Day weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Clark County Indiana Museum before the All Shook Up! Celebration. The Clark County Museum, Inc., was formed in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark...
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
wdrb.com
Louisville Zoo to offer evening happy hours this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will offer an after-hour happy hours for adults this fall. Each $35 ticket includes two drink tickets, appetizers and entry to the zoo. During the happy hours, guests will get to see animals and be part of "exclusive keeper talks," according to a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Program coming to 2 new southern Indiana counties will bring more support to expecting mothers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The My Healthy Baby program will be offered starting in September in Floyd and Harrison counties in southern Indiana, connecting expecting mothers to support providers. The mothers get free guidance during pregnancy and for 12 months after the baby is born. "These programs tend to grow...
wdrb.com
Sept. 1 is deadline to participate in survey about planned Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has a few more days to give feedback on a new hospital planned for west Louisville. A survey, which has been open since May, is scheduled to close at midnight Sept. 1. Earlier this year, Norton announced the plans for Norton West Louisville Hospital,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for donations to help with 'critical shortage'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is making a call for donations as it reaches a critically low level of blood supply ahead of the holiday weekend. Officials said Monday that while the blood supply always suffers over the summer, it has reached critical levels for many blood types.
Wave 3
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
wdrb.com
Gas prices continue to drop, but still up significantly from a year ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices continue to drop, but they're still up significantly from a year ago. The national average is now $3.85 for a gallon of unleaded. In Louisville, gas is averaging $3.55 a gallon. A week ago, it was $3.62. The price for a gallon of gas...
wevv.com
Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass
Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well. The DNR says Patoka...
Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning. Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
wdrb.com
'Leadership for Tomorrow' | Louisville Fire & Rescue promotes 25 to command staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several members of Louisville Fire and Rescue were recognized in a promotion ceremony Tuesday morning. Their family members were at Iroquois Amphitheater to celebrate as the department announced the promotions of one assistant chief, five majors, nine captains, and 10 sergeants. "I've been chief since 1999,...
Wave 3
Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw art competition
WEBSTER, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people use paint and brushes to create art. Abby Peterson uses a chainsaw. The Breckinridge County native has been carving for about a decade. He’s been making a living out of it for the last 6 years. “10 years ago I was kind of...
wdrb.com
Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire joins Neighbors app linking doorbell cameras to law enforcement nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plenty of people have Ring or other security cameras installed at their home. Now, fire and police departments in Kentucky and Indiana are using that to their advantage. Ring's Neighbors app is something anybody can use, whether they have a Ring camera or not. It's a...
wdrb.com
Crowds expected for final liquidation sale of 3rd-generation New Albany craft store
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to line up later this week to take advantage of a liquidation sale at one of southern Indiana's oldest small businesses. Ben Franklin Crafts & Framing will soon close its doors. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana,...
wdrb.com
Louisville mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid...
WANE-TV
Rehab facility hosts family fun day in Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a “Free Family Fun Day” Saturday. What more is there to say?. There’s no cost to attend this family-friendly event hosted by Chateau Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. It features food, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting and more, organizers said.
Comments / 0