Three men have pleaded guilty in a Mississippi courtroom to playing a role in a deadly shooting at a 2018 Super Bowl party. On Feb. 4, 2018, witnesses at a party in Moss Point reported that a group of five or six men with guns busted through the front door of the building where the party was taking place in an attempt to rob the people inside. The resulting chaos ended with the fatal shooting of Fabian Dwight Dailey, 50.

MOSS POINT, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO