Grand jury clears Gulfport officers in 2021 shooting

A Harrison County grand jury has cleared Gulfport officers of any wrongdoing in a 2021 shooting. The grand jury in its March 2022 term issued a partial report Monday. The report declared that the officers involved in the shooting on February 11, 2021 of Jonathan Dion Turner, found no criminal conduct on behalf of officers involved.
Four years after gunmen burst into Mississippi Super Bowl party, three men plead guilty to playing role in deadly 2018 shooting

Three men have pleaded guilty in a Mississippi courtroom to playing a role in a deadly shooting at a 2018 Super Bowl party. On Feb. 4, 2018, witnesses at a party in Moss Point reported that a group of five or six men with guns busted through the front door of the building where the party was taking place in an attempt to rob the people inside. The resulting chaos ended with the fatal shooting of Fabian Dwight Dailey, 50.
Coast employers attend Gulfport workshop focused on hiring former inmates

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Right on Crime hosted a workshop at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport Monday to connect with local agencies and employers about their Second Chance Hiring campaign. Right on Crime is a conservative organization aimed at getting former prison inmates back in the workforce. “The stigma...
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster

OCEAN SPINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for the woman accused of killing Ocean Springs’ beloved mascot, Carl the Rooster, has been delayed. The attorney for Kendra Shaffer said she could not get a fair trial in Ocean Springs. According to WXXV, Shaffer was scheduled to appear in court at 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 29 on […]
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Long Beach Police Arrest Two Teenagers for Car Burglary

On Friday, August 19th, 2022 the Long Beach Police Department arrested two juveniles (teenagers); from Gulfport and charged both with one count of Burglary of an Automobile. The arrests were the result of a citizen observing suspicious activity in the Pinecrest Subdivision. The witness called and notified the Police Department.
Fugitive captured in Wilmer: U.S. Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges.  William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. Sanders was wanted by […]
News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
Gautier, MS - Vehicle Collision on I-10 Results in Injuries

Gautier, MS (August 26, 2022) - There were reported injuries following a traffic accident on Thursday, August 25, in the Gautier area. The collision occurred at around 1:55 p.m. on Interstate 10 WB near Exit 61 in Jackson County. At least one involved party was hurt as a result of...
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
Citronelle Police looking for missing girl

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department is looking for a missing girl. India Newman, 17, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 25 near Lebaron Avenue in Citronelle. Newman was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark-colored pullover and white shoes. Newman was also seen sporting a pink backpack, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals

What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
