Man charged in school incident goes before judge
An 18-year-old arrested Friday for being in Ursuline High School was arraigned Monday in municipal court.
WYTV.com
Bond set for man who brought body to Youngstown police station
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set on Monday at $500,000 for a man accused of a shooting death on Friday. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, was arraigned before Judge Renee Disalvo in municipal court for the death of a man on Friday. Police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office have...
Youngstown police looking for wanted suspect
Police are looking for Brandon Cespo, 23, who is accused of breaking into Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm Street around 12 p.m.
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies victim in Youngstown gas station shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Logan Avenue. The victim in the shooting was 36-year-old Cameron Dyer, who was pronounced dead at the Youngstown Police Department after his body was brought to the station by the suspect in the shooting.
Pretrial date moved for driver accused of Columbiana business crash
The incident occurred on Aug. 17.
WFMJ.com
Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man
Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
WFMJ.com
Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
mahoningmatters.com
Request to dismiss charge against Frenchko shows her arrest was political, attorney says
The request to dismiss a misdemeanor charge against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko “proves her arrest was a politically motivated attack on democracy and the First Amendment,” her attorney, David Betras, said Friday. Portage County Assistant Prosecutor Raymond Srp on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss the case...
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Painting Services, Failing to Do Work
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft by deception and related charges for reportedly accepting payment for painting services but failing to do the work. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Donald Aguilera, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge...
WFMJ.com
YSU issues alert for wanted police escapee
Youngstown State University has informed members of the campus community to be on the watch for a man wanted by police. The university sent out a text alert on Sunday saying at a man being treated at Mercy Hospital escaped from police custody. Police identify the suspect as 23-year-old Mohammed...
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Lisbon man killed in E-bicycle crash, alcohol suspected
State Troopers say they suspect alcohol use played a part in a fatal bicycle crash in Columbiana County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was thrown from his bicycle when it overturned along Depot Road in Center Township just after midnight Sunday. Troopers say...
WYTV.com
Helicopter takes Trumbull County crash victim to hospital
FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was seriously hurt in a crash on State Route 11 in Trumbull County on Monday. The driver of a pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after troopers say he went off SR 11 in Fowler near the Fowler/Johnston line.
WYTV.com
Youngstown church remembers those lost to overdoses
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — International Overdose Awareness Day is being recognized this Wednesday, and one church held a service bringing it to light. A “Naloxone Saves” service was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Elm Street. OhioCAN Mahoning County organized the event. The event raises awareness...
No OVI arrests during Mahoning County checkpoint
No one was arrested during an OVI checkpoint in Boardman Township on Saturday night.
1 killed in e-bike crash in Columbiana County
One person was killed after crashing their electric assisted bicycle Sunday morning.
explore venango
Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
cleveland19.com
OSHP: Driver strikes Stark County school bus, causes another car to crash into house
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A car drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a Massillon City Schools bus before hitting another car that ended up crashing into a house, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The Stark County three-vehicle crash happened on Kent Avenue near Mount...
Employee shoots customer at Bedford car dealership: Police
Bedford police are investigating after employee shot a customer at a car dealership Friday afternoon.
