411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
411mania.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Bushwhackers On Signing With WWE, First Conversation With Vince McMahon
The Bushwhackers recently discussed their initial signing with WWE and recalled their first conversation with Vince McMahon. Luke and Butch signed with the company in 1988 and were there for eight years, and the two spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for a new interview discussing their joining the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed
A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
411mania.com
Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More
WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
411mania.com
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero
-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.29.22 – Edge and Judgment Continue Their Issues, and More!
-RAW was in Pittsburgh and I had friends there, but not me. My little man had his first day at Kindergarten so I stayed home to hear how his day was and watched from home. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video as Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez pull...
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that most of the Smackdown talents set for Clash at the Castle are at tonight’s Raw taping, as they’re set to fly to Wales tomorrow for the PPV. Drew McIntyre is not, however, among them.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
411mania.com
New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following the main event of tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the titles on Monday’s episode, with Aliyah rolling Kai up to get the pin. The win makes Aliyah and...
411mania.com
NWA 74 Night Two Results: Trevor Murdoch Defends World Title, CYN Attacks Thom Latimer, More
Night two of NWA 74 took place on Sunday, with Trevor Murdoch defending his Worlds Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cageside Seats:. Pre-show. * Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw. * Angelina Love...
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years as Universal Champion, Doudrop Takes Away Nikki ASH’s Cape, Clip of Maryse Confronting Miz’s Dad on Miz & Mrs.
– Today, Roman Reigns officially celebrates two years as the WWE Universal Champion. He won the title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback that year, beating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns later won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction after finding out about the Chris Benoit family tragedy, how the situation impacted the wrestling industry, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on Chris Benoit missing Vengeance 2007 and his reaction after...
411mania.com
Shane Helms on How His Hurricane Gimmick Sold in Merch Numbers
– During a post on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms noted it was the 21st century of the debut of his Hurricane Helms gimmick in WWE. He thanked WWE and those who supported him through the character. Also, he later noted that Helms was the first solo act under 200 pounds that was able to move “real merch” for the company. Later on, after Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE later in 2022, merchandise wasn’t just a game for the big guys anymore.
411mania.com
WWE News: AJ Styles & Hit Row Set for The Bump This Week, Panel Details for Clash at the Castle Kickoff, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Hit Row will be the guests on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, WWE announced that Matt Camp, Jackie REdmond, and Peter Rosenberg will host the WWE Castle at the Castle Kickoff Show set for Saturday.
