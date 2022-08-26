ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company

Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
Bushwhackers On Signing With WWE, First Conversation With Vince McMahon

The Bushwhackers recently discussed their initial signing with WWE and recalled their first conversation with Vince McMahon. Luke and Butch signed with the company in 1988 and were there for eight years, and the two spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for a new interview discussing their joining the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed

A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley

– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More

WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael

Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that most of the Smackdown talents set for Clash at the Castle are at tonight’s Raw taping, as they’re set to fly to Wales tomorrow for the PPV. Drew McIntyre is not, however, among them.
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings

PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following the main event of tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the titles on Monday’s episode, with Aliyah rolling Kai up to get the pin. The win makes Aliyah and...
Shane Helms on How His Hurricane Gimmick Sold in Merch Numbers

– During a post on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms noted it was the 21st century of the debut of his Hurricane Helms gimmick in WWE. He thanked WWE and those who supported him through the character. Also, he later noted that Helms was the first solo act under 200 pounds that was able to move “real merch” for the company. Later on, after Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE later in 2022, merchandise wasn’t just a game for the big guys anymore.
