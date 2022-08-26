ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two

Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW All Out To Screen In Select Theaters

AEW All Out is getting the big-screen treatment, as it will air live in select theaters this coming weekend. AEW announced in a press release on Monday that they’re teaming with Joe Hand Promotions once again to present the event on movie theaters. You can check out the announcement below, as sent to 411:
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Cardiff City#Live Event#Detroit#Combat#Castle#Vanc
411mania.com

Renee Paquette Shares Photos From WWE Rivals Filming

– As previously noted, Renee Paquette was recently in Orlando, Florida to film future WWE on A&E programming, along with JBL, Johnny Gargango, and Kevin Owens. Renee Paquette shared a post on her Instagram revealing they did some filming for WWE Rivals on A&E. Paquette wrote in the caption of...
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Tag Matches Did Goldberg Have?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE
411mania.com

NWA Hard Times 2022 Announced

The NWA’s next PPV is Hard Times in November. The company announced at last night’s night one of NWA 74 that Hard Times 2022 will take place in Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th:
CHALMETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

The Fixers Win United States Tag Team Championships At NWA 74

We have new NWA United States Tag Team Champions for the first time in three decades, with The Fixers winning the titles at NWA 74. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky won a 12-team Gauntlet match to0 win the reinstated titles at the PPV on Sunday. They last eliminated Team Ambition to pick up the win.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy