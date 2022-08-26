Read full article on original website
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
AEW All Out To Screen In Select Theaters
AEW All Out is getting the big-screen treatment, as it will air live in select theaters this coming weekend. AEW announced in a press release on Monday that they’re teaming with Joe Hand Promotions once again to present the event on movie theaters. You can check out the announcement below, as sent to 411:
WWE News: AJ Styles & Hit Row Set for The Bump This Week, Panel Details for Clash at the Castle Kickoff, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Hit Row will be the guests on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, WWE announced that Matt Camp, Jackie REdmond, and Peter Rosenberg will host the WWE Castle at the Castle Kickoff Show set for Saturday.
WWE Announces Our Lady Peace’s ‘Run’ as Official Theme for Clash at the Castle
– WWE has announced the official theme song for this weekend’s Clash at the Castle event, which will be “Run” by Our Lady Peace. You can check out the full press release on today’s news below:. Our Lady Peace Smash Hit “Run” Selected as Official Theme...
Renee Paquette Shares Photos From WWE Rivals Filming
– As previously noted, Renee Paquette was recently in Orlando, Florida to film future WWE on A&E programming, along with JBL, Johnny Gargango, and Kevin Owens. Renee Paquette shared a post on her Instagram revealing they did some filming for WWE Rivals on A&E. Paquette wrote in the caption of...
NWA 74 Night 1 Full Results 8.27.2022: National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More
NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO (per Fightful). You can find the full results and see some highlights below. *Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten. *Chris Adonis def. Odinson. *NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton. *Rolando Freeman...
Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Tag Matches Did Goldberg Have?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
NWA Hard Times 2022 Announced
The NWA’s next PPV is Hard Times in November. The company announced at last night’s night one of NWA 74 that Hard Times 2022 will take place in Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th:
The Fixers Win United States Tag Team Championships At NWA 74
We have new NWA United States Tag Team Champions for the first time in three decades, with The Fixers winning the titles at NWA 74. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky won a 12-team Gauntlet match to0 win the reinstated titles at the PPV on Sunday. They last eliminated Team Ambition to pick up the win.
