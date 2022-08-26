ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Almanac Online

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. The bomboloni at Tootsie’s, located in the old Stanford Barn, are fluffy and sweet. Filled ones with Nutella and banana cream are often available early in the morning. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw)
PALO ALTO, CA
mommypoppins.com

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Good Food#The Berkeley#New Favorite#Chicken Tenders#Food Drink#Restaurants#Cheese Board#La Note#The Daily Clog#Raising Cane#Berserk Burger
beyondchron.org

SF Chronicle Again Falsely Attacks Tenderloin SRO Hotels

The August 20, 2022 SF Chronicle story about a “day in the life” of the Tenderloin’s Pierre Hotel raises more troubling questions about how the paper covers SRO hotels. The paper used a false photo, misleading title, and other flagrant misrepresentations to attack the Tenderloin Housing Clinic’s Pierre Hotel and other SRO hotels THC runs to house the unhoused.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area

Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

SF ambulance attacked, windows smashed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two members of San Francisco International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 798 were attacked by someone trying to assault them, the union local posted to Twitter. According to the tweet, the person was using a stake from a tree and smashed the ambulance’s windows. “This is another ambulance out of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Atlas Obscura

Vivid Images Capture A Stunning Shift in San Francisco’s Salty South Bay

This story originally appeared in bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and sustainability powered by the California Academy of Sciences, and appears here with permission. Perhaps unsurprisingly, taking photographs from a doorless helicopter was proving more difficult than San Francisco Bay Area photographer joSon had anticipated. Bundled in ski apparel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

