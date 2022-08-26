Read full article on original website
Tony's Pizza alum Laura Meyer to open her own Bay Area pizza restaurant
"I'm not just a one hit wonder when it comes to pizza," said the pizza chef.
The Almanac Online
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. The bomboloni at Tootsie’s, located in the old Stanford Barn, are fluffy and sweet. Filled ones with Nutella and banana cream are often available early in the morning. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw)
SFist
10 Best Burning Man 2022 Art Projects and Curiosities (So Far), as the Event is Now Underway
It’s already Day Two of Burning Man 2022, and thanks to a bunch of Burners taking their beloved Starlink satellite internet kits with them, they’re online and we can see what’s been built in Black Rock City this year. It’s that time of year! Time to resurrect...
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
msn.com
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
beyondchron.org
SF Chronicle Again Falsely Attacks Tenderloin SRO Hotels
The August 20, 2022 SF Chronicle story about a “day in the life” of the Tenderloin’s Pierre Hotel raises more troubling questions about how the paper covers SRO hotels. The paper used a false photo, misleading title, and other flagrant misrepresentations to attack the Tenderloin Housing Clinic’s Pierre Hotel and other SRO hotels THC runs to house the unhoused.
Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
msn.com
North Beach street festival gives Italophiles a taste of the homeland — and Aperol
Even for those without a series of colliding vowels in their last name, North Beach was open to all comers Saturday for the Festa Coloniale Italiana, an event showcasing how San Francisco is continuing to find its way back from the darkest days of the pandemic. Beyond a chance to...
Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
SFGate
Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
Woman dead after residents served dishwashing liquid at California senior living facility
Three residents of an assisted living facility were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice and one has since passed away, KRON4 has learned.
Police activity shuts down 24th Street Mission BART station, agency says
Police activity has shut down 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco, the transit agency said Sunday afternoon.
It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now
"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present."
SF ambulance attacked, windows smashed
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two members of San Francisco International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 798 were attacked by someone trying to assault them, the union local posted to Twitter. According to the tweet, the person was using a stake from a tree and smashed the ambulance’s windows. “This is another ambulance out of […]
Atlas Obscura
Vivid Images Capture A Stunning Shift in San Francisco’s Salty South Bay
This story originally appeared in bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and sustainability powered by the California Academy of Sciences, and appears here with permission. Perhaps unsurprisingly, taking photographs from a doorless helicopter was proving more difficult than San Francisco Bay Area photographer joSon had anticipated. Bundled in ski apparel...
