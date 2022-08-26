More and more video game properties are being made into TV shows — and the move is paying off in a big way. Amazon is making new shows out of beloved games "Life is Strange" and "Disco Elysium," a brief look at the "Fallout" TV series sparked fan debate, and "The Last of Us" teaser has fans going wild with how, so far, it seems to be staying true to the source material. Sony in particular seems to have a special interest in turning its gaming worlds into ones fit for binge-watching. "God of War" fans got the best TV news when Amazon picked up the story of Kratos, and Netflix is hard at work on creating its interpretation of Aloy's journey through "Horizon: Zero Dawn."

