ComicBook
GTA 4 Remake Realized in New Fan Video
A remake of Rockstar Games' popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto 4 has now been realized thanks to a new fan video that has emerged. In recent years, calls from fans for Rockstar to remaster or remake GTA 4 have continued to grow louder. And while Rockstar itself is reportedly solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, we've now been given a glimpse of what GTA 4 could look like if it was brought to modern platforms.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Leak Reveals Details on 2023 Game
New details associated with the much-rumored 2023 entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise have now been unveiled thanks to a recent leak. Over the past couple of months, we've heard a number of different reports associated with the next game in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure franchise. And while Ubisoft is seemingly gearing up to reveal this new Assassin's Creed game in an event taking place next month, some new bits of information have now come about ahead of time.
Polygon
The 17 most exciting video game releases of fall 2022
Despite numerous delays, the fall video game release schedule still holds plenty of promise. Highly anticipated action games are set to arrive alongside deeply engrossing visual novels; turn-based strategy games are looking to avoid a sophomore slump; gods are still trying to be good dads. With such a wide swath of genres to choose from, it’s a daunting time to keep up with video games.
wegotthiscovered.com
How to play ‘The Elder Scrolls’ games in order
Originally planned to be an arena fighting game, Arena later became The Elder Scrolls: Arena, and a massive gaming franchise was born from the basements of Bethesda, Maryland. A high fantasy role-playing game series, The Elder Scrolls features some deep lore and mesmerising attention to detail, and set trends for future video games. But how does one explore the world of Tamriel in chronological order? Where should you start?
ComicBook
Steam Making Classic Open-World Game Free for Limited Time
Valve's Steam platform for PC is soon going to make a classic open-world game completely free to download for a short period of time. In a general sense, PC fans are more used to seeing free games become available on a weekly basis through the Epic Games Store. However, Steam is known to also give away free titles on a somewhat routine basis as well, and as luck would have it, this trend will be continuing in just a couple of short days.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
ComicBook
Dragonbane RPG Kickstarter Is Live
The Kickstarter for a revised English edition of one of Sweden's oldest tabletop RPGs is live. Free League Publishing has launched the Kickstarter for Dragonbane, an English translation of the seminal Swedish tabletop game Drakar och Demoner, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Dragonbane is a fantasy-themed game...
ComicBook
MultiVersus Game Director Teases Big Update With a "Lot of Cool Things"
MultiVersus seems set to get a beefy patch in the near future. At least, according to Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh. As part of a response to a question about the addition of Guilds and the Store to the free-to-play platform brawler, Huynh teased that the upcoming patch for the video game is going to be one of the developer's "biggest ones yet." What, exactly, that might include remains to be seen.
At Gamescom, Dead Island 2 Is Finally Unveiled, And The Follow-Up Will Have A Unique Feature
A gaming studio’s decision to take a while before releasing a new chapter in a series is not unusual. Between a video game and its sequel, years or even decades may pass, yet most frequently, they will finally be released. This applies to Dead Island 2. There were reports that the sequel was stuck in production hell, but it was recently officially unveiled with an awesomely gory trailer. Additionally, Dead Island 2 will have a function that is quite special.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
Mojang says it's learned from showing off Minecraft features too early
This year's Minecraft Live will focus on features "really far in the development process." The world of Minecraft is forever growing, which Mojang now talks about in detail during its yearly Minecraft Live showcases. During one of its more frequent Minecraft Now streams where developers play together and answer questions, creative director Agnes Larsson fielded a question about the next major Mojang showcase.
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Dead Island 2" is officially on its way. The game was announced all the way back in 2014, but it had a somewhat rocky development cycle that left fans wondering what ever happened to it. Yager Development was hired to make "Dead Island 2" back in 2012 and it was announced at E3 2014 before numerous delays and creative differences led producer Deep Silver to fire the team. Luckily, Koch Media's CEO announced that the game was still happening and that developer Dambuster Studios would be taking over. Now, a new cinematic trailer has just released at the opening night of Gamescom 2022 that told fans they would finally get to play the game on February 3, 2023.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Drops New Look at Ermes
Jolyne Cujoh has quite the strange Stand in her section of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's history, as Stone Free allows her to transform both herself and her partner into a series of strings while still having the power to throw out devastating punches. Perhaps stranger than Jolyne's Stand are the Stands of her allies and with new episodes of Stone Ocean arriving on September 1st, later this week, the anime adaptation has given us a new look at Ermes Costello before her anime adaptation return.
ComicBook
Netflix Tests New Gaming Features
Netflix appears to be testing some social features within its relatively new gaming platform such as the ability to give yourself a unique game handle which others can use to find and interact with you. Since these tests began, Netflix has confirmed its intentions to explore different features related to Netflix Gaming, but it hasn't said yet what those additional features might be. details gathered from the Netflix app's code, however, have given some indication of what areas Netflix may explore next.
ComicBook
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
ComicBook
Dandadan Anime Rumors Resurface Thanks to WIT Studio
Dandadan is one of the best series under Shueisha right now, and the supernatural rom-com is gaining fans by the day. Of course, this means the pleas for an anime have already started. It seems inevitable the series will head to TV at some point with the only question being when the adaptation gets underway. And now, new rumors have popped up about a Dandadan anime under WIT Studio.
Netflix's Horizon Zero Dawn Just Added Some Major Umbrella Academy Talent
More and more video game properties are being made into TV shows — and the move is paying off in a big way. Amazon is making new shows out of beloved games "Life is Strange" and "Disco Elysium," a brief look at the "Fallout" TV series sparked fan debate, and "The Last of Us" teaser has fans going wild with how, so far, it seems to be staying true to the source material. Sony in particular seems to have a special interest in turning its gaming worlds into ones fit for binge-watching. "God of War" fans got the best TV news when Amazon picked up the story of Kratos, and Netflix is hard at work on creating its interpretation of Aloy's journey through "Horizon: Zero Dawn."
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Hulu reveals release date for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot
After years of lying dormant, the Hellraiser franchise is set to rise from the proverbial ashes just in time for this year’s much-anticipated spooky season. And, with several horror icons — like Michael Myers in Halloween Ends and The Creeper in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn — making their returns to the genre in 2022, horror fanatics and streaming junkies are gearing up to feast their eyes on the return of Pinhead this October.
ComicBook
PlayStation Under Fire With New Lawsuit
Sony has found itself under fire this week after a new lawsuit was directed at the company that involved the PlayStation gaming brand. In a general sense, we've seen lawsuits come about in the past directed at various gaming companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, and more. However, more often than not, these previous lawsuits tend to involve faulty hardware. Conversely, these new allegations that Sony is dealing with don't involve physical hardware at all, and instead, it involves digital goods.
NME
‘High On Life’ developer confirms DLC and post-launch plans
High On Life will receive downloadable content (DLC) and other post-launch additions, developer Squanch Games confirmed at Gamescom after showing off more in-game footage. The sci-fi first-person shooter is being developed by Squanch Games, the studio founded by the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland. Earlier this year, at Summer Game Fest, the game was announced and since then more and more information has gone public leading up to its release later this year.
