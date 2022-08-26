Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO