Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Yankees’ true feelings on Aroldis Chapman’s infection from tattoo
Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Look: Sports World Praying For Little League World Series Pitcher
The sports world is hoping for the best for a pitcher in the Little League World Series championship game who went down with an injury. Qshondrickson Doran, a pitcher for Curaçao, went down with a scary looking injury in the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday afternoon.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits amid slide at plate
Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since returning from a two-day stint on the restricted list one week ago, Molina has gone cold at the dish, falling into an 0-for-17 slump over his past five starts. Andrew Knizner, who sports an .842 OPS since the All-Star break, will replace Molina behind the plate Monday and is making a case for becoming part of a true timeshare at catcher with the 10-time All-Star.
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees career could end after absurd new injury
Speculation on Saturday afternoon centered around whether or not the Yankees would DFA Aroldis Chapman as soon as the calendar turned to September, preventing him from being scooped up and placed on someone else’s playoff roster as a wild card reclamation project. Or, perhaps, if the Yankees were feeling...
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
Pirates' Wil Crowe: Stumbles in loss
Crowe (5-8) allowed three runs on three hits and took a loss against the Brewers on Monday. He was charged with a blown save and recorded just one out. Crowe served up a game-tying home run to Garrett Mitchell in the eighth inning followed by Keston Hiura's walkoff blast in the ninth. The 27-year-old righty saw his season ERA jump from 3.12 to 3.51 after the rough outing. Monday was his first save chance since Aug. 2 and his first blown save since July 29.
