Digital Trends
I found an app that shows Apple how to fix the Apple Watch
I used to think watches weren’t for me. Why would I need a lump of metal strapped to my wrist when I could just use the position of the sun (or, you know, my iPhone) to tell the time of day like a real man? That is, until someone let me borrow their old Apple Watch.
Digital Trends
The Google Meet and Duo transition is going just as poorly as you’d expect
Earlier this month, Google purged the Duo app out of existence by merging it with Google Meet, painting the camera icon in four colors of the company’s famous logo to differentiate it from the original green Meet app. Now, Duo has come back from the dead — or at the very least, its blue and white icon has.
Digital Trends
6 HomeKit settings you should disable (or adjust) right now
With the Homepod Mini being so accessible and rumors swirling that a new version of the Homepod may be coming soon, HomeKit has started to grow in popularity. Apple is typically touted as one of the better companies for keeping information secure, but you can always do more. Whenever you...
Digital Trends
The Surface Pro 7 Plus with type cover and pen is $330 off right now
A tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to catch a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $800 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $330 from its regular price of $1,130. It even comes with a free Type Cover and Pen as well as six free months of security software, which is an additional $30 savings. Free shipping is included and in-store pickup is available in most locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Smart lock buying guide
Smart locks may not be the sexiest piece of consumer tech on everyone’s mind, but they are one of the best for sheer convenience. Head out for a jog without a jangling key ring, easily provide access to guests, or double check that you locked your door from anywhere on the planet.
Digital Trends
T-Mobile adding a free year of Apple TV+ to its most expensive plans
T-Mobile today announced that it’s giving subscribers to its most expensive mobile plan a free subscription to Apple TV+, which normally costs $60 a year. Those who are subscribed to the Magenta Max plan — which costs $85 a month for a single line — will get Apple’s streaming service for free. If you’ve got T-Mobile’s Magenta plan, which costs $70 a month for one line, you’ll get six months of Apple TV+ for free.
Digital Trends
Snapchat’s new Dual Camera uses both front and rear cameras simultaneously
Ever wanted to take a Snap using both of your phone’s cameras simultaneously? You can do it now with Snapchat’s latest feature. On Monday, Snapchat announced the rollout of Dual Camera, a feature that allows Snapchatters to record content using their devices’ front and rear cameras at the same time. And judging by the images Snapchat provided in their announcement, using Dual Camera results in capturing two perspectives of the same moment, often letting the person taking the Snap have more of a starring role in the moment that they’re recording.
Digital Trends
Twitter says it’s fixed Monday night’s service outage
UPDATE: Twitter says it’s resolved the issue that impacted its web-based service for around three hours on Monday evening. Many users around the world were unable to access the platform during the outage, though the mobile apps appeared to continue working without any issues. In a tweet posted at about 10:15 p.m. ET, the company said: “We’ve fixed this and Twitter for web should now be back to normal.”
Digital Trends
How to use the Walkie-Talkie feature on Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is definitely the best smartwatch anyone with an iPhone can own. Of all the great features it possesses, Walkie-Talkie is one of the coolest. The feature allows Apple Watch users to engage in instant conversations. Its range is unlimited, and so you connect to your contacts in countries across the planet. The only requirement is an internet connection, either via Wi-Fi or cellular data. All Apple Watches support Walkie-Talkie, since all Apple Watches can be upgraded to WatchOS 5.
hypebeast.com
Possible Apple iPhone 14 Pro Dummy Models Surface in Purple and Blue
Supposed dummy models of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the rumored blue and purple colors have surfaced. According to reports, the leak of the dummy models can be tracked back to Asia and show the regular gold, graphite and silver colors that have been a staple in the iPhone line, along with the dark purple and blue iterations. Meanwhile, the antenna bands of the gold and purple models offer a contrast of white — a cosmetic choice not previously seen in other iPhones.
CNET
Apple Completed Satellite Connectivity Testing for iPhone 14, Analyst Says
Apple is reportedly working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14. The feature, which was previously rumored to debut on the iPhone 13 last year, finished its hardware testing ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Although Apple reportedly completed testing, Kuo says it's "hard to predict"...
CNET
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
Digital Trends
We finally might know what Apple will call its AR/VR headset
We have been patiently waiting for Apple to drop its much-anticipated virtual reality headset, and now it seems we’re closer than ever. Apple filed some trademark names for its upcoming AR/VR headset, indicating it’s one step closer to launch. The trademarks were filed simultaneously in the U.S., U.K.,...
Digital Trends
Sony’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbar is smart, modular, and one of its most affordable
Sony has launched the HT-A3000, its newest Dolby Atmos/DTS-X soundbar in the A-Series, which currently includes the $1,000 HT-A5000, $1,400 HT-A7000, and $1,800 HT-A9. At just $700, that makes the 3.1-channel HT-A3000 the most affordable option in the range. It’s available for pre-sale starting August 30. The HT-A3000 shares...
TechCrunch
Data analytics startup StarTree secures cash to expand its Apache Pinot-powered platform
Open source data analytics technologies are powerful indeed, able to drive both user- and business-facing features like a social media sidewall that shows members who’s viewing their profiles. But they can require a lot of engineering effort to deploy and operate. That’s perhaps why a 2021 survey of executives by MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks found just 13% of organizations were delivering on their data analytics strategies.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
TechCrunch
Drop’s DCX keycaps give your old keyboard a new lease on life
While a lot of enthusiasts love GMK’s ability to print vibrant colors on its ABS keycaps, the company’s recent manufacturing issues and delays cost it a lot of goodwill in the community. Unsurprisingly, GMK’s issues opened up the doors to other high-quality keycap manufacturers, including the likes of EnjoyPBT and Drop. And while Drop also offers a number of GMK-made sets in its store (without the group-buy hassle), the company also recently launched its DCX Keycaps, which by now are available in nine variants.
Digital Trends
Hurry — This RTX 3080-powered Alienware gaming PC is over $900 off
Powerful and reliable gaming machines don’t come cheap, but there are opportunities to enjoy huge savings through gaming PC deals such as Dell’s $920 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. It’s yours for $1,900, which is still expensive, but much more affordable than its original price of $2,820. The gaming PC is worth every penny though, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer quickly, before the clearance sale ends.
Digital Trends
Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro just received some good news
It appears that we might see the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sooner than initially thought, complete with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for extra performance capabilities. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the development of these two MacBooks is well underway, meaning that there’s a chance...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra
It’s becoming clear that foldable smartphones are Samsung’s answer to the larger “phablets” of days gone by. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was arguably superseded by Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, and when the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived earlier this year looking even more like a Galaxy Note, the message was clear.
