Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most seniors in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHPR
Luxury or necessity? How climate change is prompting some N.H. schools to rethink air conditioning.
NHPR climate reporter Mara Hoplamazian contributed to this story. On especially hot days, the temperature in 11-year old Chase Bressette’s second-floor classroom at Pelham Elementary School climbs above 80 degrees. He and his classmates guzzle water and gather in front of a standing fan. His teacher draws the window...
nhmagazine.com
The Best Events Happening in September
New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
msn.com
The Best Things to do in Lincoln, New Hampshire (Summer and Fall Edition)
Where in New England can you find hard-core hiking opportunities, a world-famous scenic byway, spectacular waterfalls and swimming holes, and a relaxing resort that will turn your New Hampshire road trip into a true vacation?. Sunset from Kancamagus Pass, on the Kancamagus Highway in White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Video: More heat ahead before showers in New Hampshire
The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, mild, and muggy with some valley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
idesignarch.com
Refined Adirondack Summer House on Lake Winnipesaukee
Located on the banks of Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, this resort-like lodge is an elegant lakeside retreat with a rustic tone. The south facing 20,000-plus-square-foot home on Tips Cove includes a timber frame main house and a boathouse. The Adirondack style home designed by Battle Architects and built...
businessnhmagazine.com
Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua
Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
Weather Blog: Gusty winds primary threat for Maine storms on Tuesday
MAINE, USA — A level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather is up for a part of inland Maine on Tuesday. As a warm front lifts northward into New England, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will fire up in Maine. From Coos County, New Hampshire, through the western...
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire insurance regulators recoup $2.3M
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire insurance regulators recouped more than $2.3 million in overbilling and denied claims by private insurers, and levied a record level of fines against companies last year, according to newly released data. The New Hampshire Insurance Department fraud unit processed 851 consumer complaint investigations,...
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?
Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings. I think about how Newington, New Hampshire, used...
Another New Hampshire University is Getting Millions of Dollars From the United States Government
We've been hearing about funds rolling into New Hampshire, from the Granite State itself receiving more than $4 million from the United States government to the University of New Hampshire getting over $8 million. Now it's time for Plymouth State University to see its share of money, all due to the pandemic.
Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA
Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
Comments / 0