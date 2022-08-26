Read full article on original website
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review
Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
Marvel Preview: Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #2
THIRTY MINUTES OVER BROADWAY! The story that set the stage for the Wild Cards universe – the tale of the Wild Card virus being released on Earth—concludes here! Jetboy, hero of World War II, finds himself back in action over New York City as a madman holds the city hostage with an alien weapon! Adapting Howard Waldrop’s classic story into the comics medium for the first time!
DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #5
When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3
It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Fantasy #1000
The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We’re going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s birthdays!. Amazing Fantasy #1000. Writers: Anthony Falcone & Michael Cho, Jonathan Hickman,...
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe
December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Knights of X #5
Merlyn has finally tipped into full-blown madness: He’s sent his Furies on a campaign across the realm to burn everything in sight, and only those who swear fealty to the mad king will be spared. But there is still hope! A bargain between a powerful new ally and the Knights of X may just secure the Siege Perilous and the future of Avalon. Elsewhere, Saturnyne forges an alliance with a former enemy. But trust is a fickle thing. Will these new allegiances bring triumph or ruin for the mutants of Otherworld?
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
Marvel Preview: Gambit #2
GAMBIT AND ‘RO—ON THE LAM AND OFF THE RAILS! ‘RO is the mutant X-Man Storm, reverted to childhood and trying to retain use of her powers while fighting to find her memories. GAMBIT is the free spirit Remy LeBeau, not yet an X-Man and making his way up and down the Mississippi. What do they have in common? They’re mutants, they’re thieves, and they’re having a blast! But their side mission to escape the SHADOW KING goes off the rails when sudden disaster strikes, and the duo find themselves in the midst of local trouble with ‘Ro’s life—and very essence—in the balance. Can Gambit find the heroic path before it’s too late? Featuring old favorites as well as new friends and enemies!
Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4
The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?. Written by: Christos Gage, Donald Mustard. Art by: Sergio Fernandez Davila. Cover by:...
Marvel Preview: Thunderbolts (2022) #1
Super-powered crooks have taken hostages in Staten Island? A dimensional rift tears open in Chinatown? Monsters running amok at the Met? Call in the THUNDER! New York City’s finest are here to save the day — Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion and Gutsen Glory! You know ’em, you love ’em…they’re the Thunderbolts! In the aftermath of Devil’s Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it’s up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he’s going to have to face is himself.
Marvel Preview: Deadpool: Bad Blood #4
The secret history of Thumper has been revealed! But now that Wade Wilson knows the massive masked man’s motivations—not to mention his startling true identity—what does that mean for Deadpool? Whose side is Garrison Kane on, anyway? And why is Wade suddenly trading blows—and bullets—with Domino? Isn’t she supposed to be his ally on this crazy caper? Prepare to experience the explosive finale of Rob Liefeld’s ultimate Deadpool story!
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4
As the sandstorm overtakes his home, Obi-Wan has more time to reflect in — and on — the darkness. He looks back on a time when he and Anakin Skywalker were pulled off the front lines of the Clone Wars to confront a lost soul from Kenobi’s wartime past. Can the two Jedi bring a man back from the heart of darkness to which he has fallen?
‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Empire’ Vol. 7 review
Marvel’s slow but steady stream of reprints within the Star Wars Legends continuity marches on with The Empire Vol. 7. Coming in at 488 pages, this collection features four story arcs and five content issues. That’s a lot of stories, and if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you’ll get plenty of him.
DC Preview: Wonder Girl 2022 Annual
After an unforgettable first visit to Themyscira (see Trial of the Amazons), Yara Flor has been crowned Wonder Girl and her Esquecida tribe accepted into the Amazon sisterhood…so what now? The jungles of Brazil beckon our heroes home, just in time for some new adventures! You won’t want to miss this oversize issue packed with never-before-seen stories about the mysterious new tribe and their most famous member!
EXCLUSIVE Scout Preview: Agent of WORLDE #2
When a mysterious object from beyond the stars lands on earth, WORLDE sends Agent Blank and fellow super-agent Ares Hill to recover it. But in their way: the XOO Star Children! Cybernetic penguins! LA traffic! And their own complicated past! Plus: The 73 Terrible Countenances!. Agent of WORLDE #2. Writer:...
Marvel releases two new ‘Hellfire Gala’ Infinity Comic stories and trailer
To celebrate X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2022 one-shot arriving on the Marvel Unlimited app, Marvel has released a trailer for the Secret X-Men story arc featuring two new Hellfire Gala stories, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA CONFESSIONALS #1 and X-MEN UNLIMITED #50: SECRET X-MEN ARC, and both are now available in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.
‘Star Wars: Crimson Reign’ most certainly is a Star Wars comic
Modern Star Wars has found itself in a position where these massive moments have already been defined, so if we want more, smaller stories have to fit between the more “important” ones. Sometimes, this dancing between raindrops can really work in the favor of a given Star War, such as with any of the Vader comics, Rogue One, or the Alphabet Squadron novels. These stories know the way that the films emotionally resonate, and they support those feelings, even while subverting them in places.
New ‘Spider-Man’ #1 trailer features explosive Mark Bagley art and Dan Slott story
Announced in July, Dan Slott is returning to Spider-Man in a big way with a new series launching titled Spider-Man. Joining him is the legend Mark Bagley on art, with the series launching on October 5th. To celebrate, Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming comic, which gives us new looks at what to expect.
