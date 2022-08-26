Matt Iseman talks about the finale of ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Matt Iseman joined us to talk about the finale of “American Ninja Warrior.”

Iseman is in his 13th season of the show. He also discussed the physical and mental traits required to be a winner on Ninja Warrior.

You can watch the finale on NBC at 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 26, 2022.

