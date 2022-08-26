ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Iseman talks about the finale of ‘American Ninja Warrior’

By Emily Evans, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Matt Iseman joined us to talk about the finale of “American Ninja Warrior.”

Iseman is in his 13th season of the show. He also discussed the physical and mental traits required to be a winner on Ninja Warrior.

You can watch the finale on NBC at 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 26, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

