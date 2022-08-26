Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe
December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
Marvel Preview: X-Force #31
KRAVEN’S MUTANT HUNT! Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it’s time for Kraven to prove once more he’s the apex predator. Benjamin Percy’s saga continues with a Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come!. LEGACY...
Marvel Preview: Deadpool: Bad Blood #4
The secret history of Thumper has been revealed! But now that Wade Wilson knows the massive masked man’s motivations—not to mention his startling true identity—what does that mean for Deadpool? Whose side is Garrison Kane on, anyway? And why is Wade suddenly trading blows—and bullets—with Domino? Isn’t she supposed to be his ally on this crazy caper? Prepare to experience the explosive finale of Rob Liefeld’s ultimate Deadpool story!
RELATED PEOPLE
New ‘Spider-Man’ #1 trailer features explosive Mark Bagley art and Dan Slott story
Announced in July, Dan Slott is returning to Spider-Man in a big way with a new series launching titled Spider-Man. Joining him is the legend Mark Bagley on art, with the series launching on October 5th. To celebrate, Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming comic, which gives us new looks at what to expect.
‘Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Annihilus Revealed’ shows a comic unready for a new era
In Rick Moody’s 1994 novel The Ice Storm, a copy of Fantastic Four #141 plays a small but significant role. 1973 teenager Paul Hood, one-quarter of the novel’s primary family, finds himself stuck on an ice-bound train between New York and his family’s home in the Connecticut suburbs; the comic is his only diversion throughout the night.
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #4
The final, hallucinatory issue of this hard-hitting series explores Moon Knight’s psyche in haunting black, white and red! Moon Knight’s greatest battle is with himself in a story by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins. Nadia Shammas and Dante Bastianoni pit Khonshu’s avatar against a rival god. And Paul Azaceta gives us a cat’s-eye view of the life of Marvel’s nocturnal avenger!
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #8 (LGY #902) features a great fight with Vulture
Vulture wants Spider-Man dead, but the cover says it all: Spider-Man gets a new suit in Amazing Spider-Man #8! Okay, it’s honestly not that big of a deal–he just got a new one last year–especially since there’s no way Spider-Man can avoid death while falling from a great height with no web fluid left. Right?!
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
‘Devil’s Reign Superior Four’ TPB provides the ultimate Doc Ock experience
If you missed out on the Devil’s Reign event and its crossovers, fear not, as the trade paperbacks collecting it start to come out this week. That includes the main Devil’s Reign event, as well as Devil’s Reign: Superior Four. Customary of comics events, crossovers allow for different takes on characters and stories thanks to the setup of a main crisis. In this case, Doc Ock must contend with three other “Superior” Doc Ock’s from alternate dimensions. Piece of cake, right? That is until you realize each one is a “Superior” form of Hulk, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider!
Al Ewing continues to honor Avengers with ‘Wasp’ #1 in January 2023
Marvel Comics has announced a new series in the same vein as Al Ewing’s Ant-Man focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp! Joining him is artist Kasia Nie, known for her acclaimed work on titles like Mockingbird and Age of Conan: Belit. Tom Reilly will continue to supply covers similar in style to the Ant-Man covers. Check those out below!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marvel releases two new ‘Hellfire Gala’ Infinity Comic stories and trailer
To celebrate X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2022 one-shot arriving on the Marvel Unlimited app, Marvel has released a trailer for the Secret X-Men story arc featuring two new Hellfire Gala stories, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA CONFESSIONALS #1 and X-MEN UNLIMITED #50: SECRET X-MEN ARC, and both are now available in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review
Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3
It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
DC Preview: DC Saved By The Belle Reve #1
School’s back in session, and we just know you’re waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can’t say we didn’t try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve’s halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe!
‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Empire’ Vol. 7 review
Marvel’s slow but steady stream of reprints within the Star Wars Legends continuity marches on with The Empire Vol. 7. Coming in at 488 pages, this collection features four story arcs and five content issues. That’s a lot of stories, and if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you’ll get plenty of him.
‘Damage Control’ #1 is a fun and chaotic first issue
It’s the perfect time for Damage Control to get a new series. The comic was originally launched back in 1988, but the company has resurfaced in the MCU in the latest Spider-Man movie and in Ms. Marvel. Funny enough, the series was traditionally a bit comedic as it showed the messy side of superheroes and villains. That makes The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg a perfect fit as co-writer along with Hans Rodionoff.
AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 186: From Deathstroke to Predator: Ed Brisson on fan favorites and supervillain origins
The AIPT Comics podcast is back for your weekly recap, plus writer Ed Brisson joins us to discuss his bevy of titles. We talk about Predator, Batman Inc., Deathstroke, There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd, and more! Plus, don’t miss when we play Superfight and pit Predator vs. Deathstroke…who would be better at Twitter!?
EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: The Abyss #3
A violent betrayal has left the Tree of Life acolytes reeling, and the Abyss is on a mission to prevent catastrophe. With Wild Card and the remains of the Red King missing, someone has the power to bring back one of the most fearful villains Culverton has ever seen. Thanks to readers’ votes, the Abyss seeks the help of a past teammate: beauty queen powerhouse Moxie! Can Moxie and her Strongharms join forces with the acolytes before it’s too late? As a strange rally to purify mankind descends on Culverton, mysteries begin to unravel. Discover the origins of the Red King, meet an exciting new group of young heroes, and most importantly, find out who is really behind the Red King’s resurrection!
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0