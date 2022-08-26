Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did the ghost of a little boy haunt this Blockbuster in Coral Springs, Florida?Evie M.Coral Springs, FL
North Miami Beach Key to the City Presented to Celebrity Mental Health Therapist Dr. Jeff RockerShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four School Board Members from Office in Broward County, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting that on Friday, August 26th the governor suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis looking to oust Sheriff Gregory Tony? He gets to replace him if he waits til after September 5th
There’s an interesting date on next month’s calendar that’s making the rounds in Broward and Tallahassee. September 5th is supposedly the big day. It marks the date when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will have exactly 28 months remaining in his four-year term. Why is that interesting or...
WATCH: Parkland School Shooter's ESE Teacher Testifies
Lynn Rodriguez remembers Nikolas Cruz was small, aloof and didn't get along with students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Florida citizens who were arrested as part of DeSantis' crackdown on voter fraud thought they were eligible to cast ballots: report
Per The Guardian, affidavits filed with the state presented scant evidence that the defendants were aware they were ineligible to cast ballots.
Deerfield News
Dirty in Deerfield- Food Inspection Reports-WAWA Met Requirements But Has Violations
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-More food establishment inspection reports from Florida Department of Agriculture. First up is Wawa on Hillsboro and S.W. 12th Ave. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: April 14, 2022. Visit...
floridapolitics.com
What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey
Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
These 'amazingly ridiculous' things were final straw for ex-Florida teacher
Florida is facing a shortage of 9,000 educators according to the Florida Education Association. Hear from teachers who are questioning their futures, and those who have left education entirely, because of controversial new legislation.
wild941.com
Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1
Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
Two fishermen drown at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
Two fishermen drowned on Sunday at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in unincorporated Boca Raton, just north of the Palm Beach County-Broward County line. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said that a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Cruz’s threat to stab elementary teacher, aide was not ‘serious aggressive’ behavior, psychiatrist says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Parkland school shooter’s defense team that is trying to persuade jurors to reject the death penalty as punishment for the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School called a psychiatrist who treated him from 2008 to 2011 to testify on Thursday in Broward County court.
PBSO identifies fishermen who drowned west of Boca Raton
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
iheart.com
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
pointpubs.com
FIRST INDOOR TENNIS CENTER IN BROWARD COUNTY PLANNED FOR POMPANO BEACH
Plans are in the works to build an indoor tennis center on a 9-acre property located at 3100 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. It would be the first indoor tennis facility in Broward County. The project is being developed by partners Neal Feinberg of Parkland and Carl Gordon of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
WSVN-TV
2 South Florida teachers share concerns about staff shortage, low pay amid struggles to make ends meet
(WSVN) - School districts in South Florida and across the country started the school year short of teachers, but current teachers warn the crisis may only get worse. 7’s Kevin Ozebek explains why in tonight’s 7 Investigates. It’s 5:30 p.m., and Jamie Delerme just got home. Jamie...
msn.com
BSO says a deputy received a purse with $1,600, and what he did with it was grand theft
A deputy who has been with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for 20 years has been suspended without pay after his Friday arrest on charges of grand theft and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon. Online Broward County jail records say Michael Spencer, a 49-year-old South Miami-Dade resident, had...
niceville.com
Florida CPA who allegedly hustled illegal tax shelters pleads guilty to filing false return
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Florida CPA and attorney who allegedly marketed illegal tax shelters to his clients has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return that claimed a fraudulent charitable contribution, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Randall Lenz,...
Comments / 0