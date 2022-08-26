ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four School Board Members from Office in Broward County, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting that on Friday, August 26th the governor suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Parkland, FL
Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Parkland, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

Dirty in Deerfield- Food Inspection Reports-WAWA Met Requirements But Has Violations

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-More food establishment inspection reports from Florida Department of Agriculture. First up is Wawa on Hillsboro and S.W. 12th Ave. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: April 14, 2022. Visit...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey

Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two fishermen drown at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Two fishermen drowned on Sunday at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in unincorporated Boca Raton, just north of the Palm Beach County-Broward County line. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said that a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#K12#Broward School Board#The Florida Supreme Court
iheart.com

Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race

Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy