Williamsport, PA

Newswatch 16

Final day of Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Fans from across the world got a front-row seat to watch some great baseball. Fans in the stands cheered as the championship game of the Little League World Series got underway. This year international champ Curacao faced off against the United States champ, the West team...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Fausey part of local race contingent at upcoming Regatta

LOCKPORT, PA – It’s not hard to determine what brought local powerboat racer Aaron Fausey to his passion. Fausey was born and raised in Lockport Heights and therefore spent his early years with a birds-eye view of the annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta and its three days of racing just below his house.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Sliding into fun at the Little League Complex

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of kids took full advantage of sliding down the famous big hill at the Little League Complex during the last day of the series. Dozens of kids could be seen gliding down the hill with cardboard, a tradition that’s been going on for decades. The weather was warm […]
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Babies presented with baseball hats and uniforms

Williamsport, Pa. — To celebrate babies born during the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, UPMC presented families of newborns with hand-knitted baseball caps and UPMC uniforms. The hats were created by the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church in Mill Hall. Special guests Dugout, Little League’s official mascot, joined Will M. Sport, UPMC in North Central Pa.’s mascot, to meet the newest players joining the team and take pictures with the families. Family members also received baseballs and softballs donated by Little League International sporting their babies’ footprints as a keepsake.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Little League Player Being Transferred to Utah Tuesday

DANVILLE – Two weeks post surgery following a fall from a bunk bed in his South Williamsport Little League dormitory, 12-year-old Easton Oliverson is being transferred back to his home state Tuesday. Oliverson’s family announced on social media Monday night he will be flown via a medical airplane to...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Brett Bodine returns to Chemung Speedrome

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Former NASCAR driver Brett Bodine returned home this weekend. (Photo courtesy: track photographer Clayton Vargeson) Chemung native Brett Bodine returned home this weekend and attended the regular season finale at Chemung Speedrome on Friday night. The now 3/8 mile asphalt race track was built by the Bodine family in 1951 and […]
CHEMUNG, NY
Newswatch 16

Some planned nursing home strikes called off

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials say Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU have reached a tentative agreement with their employers. Meaning that planned strikes at Riverside Rehab and Nursing in Taylor and Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke have been called off. There may still be strikes at nursing homes...
NANTICOKE, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands

Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Hazleton hosts Children's Fest

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Hazle Township Community Park transformed into a Children's Fest put on by Hazleton Power. A group dedicated to sharing opportunities and resources for kids in the greater Hazleton area. Children's Fest is a one-stop shop for families. A unique way to interact with local doctors...
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Yuan-Shu goes the distance as Asia-Pacific knocks off Southeast 2-0 in consolation matchup

Williamsport, Pa. — Asia-Pacific has relied on defense and pitching throughout the 2022 Little League World Series. In Sunday’s consolation game against the Southeast, Asia-Pacific continued that trend as Liao Yuan-Shu tossed a gem to capture a 2-0 victory. Asia-Pacific lost one game over the 12-day tournament en route to being named the third best Little League team in the world. “Not one player or two players can carry on...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Overdose awareness in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and an event in Luzerne County was helping people recognize the day. The overdose awareness event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre featured a walk, different speakers, and information tables. It was also a place for people to remember lost...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Biden visits Pennsylvania: Timeline, traffic impact for president's visit to Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Biden will speak in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon after his original visit on July 21st was postponed after the president tested positive for COVID-19. The president will visit the Marts Center on South Franklin Street at Wilkes-University Tuesday afternoon, where he is expected to speak about his Safer America Plan, about getting guns off the streets and making the country safer.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre local news

