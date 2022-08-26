Read full article on original website
Final day of Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Fans from across the world got a front-row seat to watch some great baseball. Fans in the stands cheered as the championship game of the Little League World Series got underway. This year international champ Curacao faced off against the United States champ, the West team...
Fausey part of local race contingent at upcoming Regatta
LOCKPORT, PA – It’s not hard to determine what brought local powerboat racer Aaron Fausey to his passion. Fausey was born and raised in Lockport Heights and therefore spent his early years with a birds-eye view of the annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta and its three days of racing just below his house.
Sliding into fun at the Little League Complex
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of kids took full advantage of sliding down the famous big hill at the Little League Complex during the last day of the series. Dozens of kids could be seen gliding down the hill with cardboard, a tradition that’s been going on for decades. The weather was warm […]
Babies presented with baseball hats and uniforms
Williamsport, Pa. — To celebrate babies born during the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, UPMC presented families of newborns with hand-knitted baseball caps and UPMC uniforms. The hats were created by the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church in Mill Hall. Special guests Dugout, Little League’s official mascot, joined Will M. Sport, UPMC in North Central Pa.’s mascot, to meet the newest players joining the team and take pictures with the families. Family members also received baseballs and softballs donated by Little League International sporting their babies’ footprints as a keepsake.
Rickey Henderson plays Wiffle Ball, coaches at Little League World Series related events
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – ”This is what it is all about,” is how the major league’s all-time leading base stealer answered when asked for his impression of the Little League World Series. New York Yankee great Rickey Henderson spent a whirlwind two days in the Williamsport area...
UPDATE: Little League Player Being Transferred to Utah Tuesday
DANVILLE – Two weeks post surgery following a fall from a bunk bed in his South Williamsport Little League dormitory, 12-year-old Easton Oliverson is being transferred back to his home state Tuesday. Oliverson’s family announced on social media Monday night he will be flown via a medical airplane to...
Brett Bodine returns to Chemung Speedrome
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Former NASCAR driver Brett Bodine returned home this weekend. (Photo courtesy: track photographer Clayton Vargeson) Chemung native Brett Bodine returned home this weekend and attended the regular season finale at Chemung Speedrome on Friday night. The now 3/8 mile asphalt race track was built by the Bodine family in 1951 and […]
Some planned nursing home strikes called off
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials say Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU have reached a tentative agreement with their employers. Meaning that planned strikes at Riverside Rehab and Nursing in Taylor and Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke have been called off. There may still be strikes at nursing homes...
Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
Drought causes sunflower season to end early in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Residents from across Schuylkill county picked sunflowers for the last time this season at Second Mountain Sunflowers in Tamaqua. “I wanna go out with the wow effect. I don't want people to come here and see dead flowers and spotted flowers,” said Farmer Ken Smith, Second Mountain Sunflowers Owner.
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
Armed guards protecting many schools in our area this year
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No phones, no fights, no bullying, and most importantly, no one entering the school who shouldn't be there — that's the goal this school year in the Hanover Area School District. "There's not going to be a building in this district that does not...
Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands
Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
Hazleton hosts Children's Fest
HAZLETON, Pa. — The Hazle Township Community Park transformed into a Children's Fest put on by Hazleton Power. A group dedicated to sharing opportunities and resources for kids in the greater Hazleton area. Children's Fest is a one-stop shop for families. A unique way to interact with local doctors...
Yuan-Shu goes the distance as Asia-Pacific knocks off Southeast 2-0 in consolation matchup
Williamsport, Pa. — Asia-Pacific has relied on defense and pitching throughout the 2022 Little League World Series. In Sunday’s consolation game against the Southeast, Asia-Pacific continued that trend as Liao Yuan-Shu tossed a gem to capture a 2-0 victory. Asia-Pacific lost one game over the 12-day tournament en route to being named the third best Little League team in the world. “Not one player or two players can carry on...
Overdose awareness in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and an event in Luzerne County was helping people recognize the day. The overdose awareness event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre featured a walk, different speakers, and information tables. It was also a place for people to remember lost...
Biden visits Pennsylvania: Timeline, traffic impact for president's visit to Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Biden will speak in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon after his original visit on July 21st was postponed after the president tested positive for COVID-19. The president will visit the Marts Center on South Franklin Street at Wilkes-University Tuesday afternoon, where he is expected to speak about his Safer America Plan, about getting guns off the streets and making the country safer.
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
