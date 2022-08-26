Read full article on original website
Mercury
Harleysville man accused in fatal Norristown home invasion robbery to face September retrial
NORRISTOWN — A Harleysville man accused of the gunshot slaying of a man during a home invasion robbery in Norristown will face a retrial in September after a previous jury could not reach a verdict at a trial in February. Jury selection will begin Sept. 12 for the retrial...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Bucks County man found guilty of heroin, fentanyl distribution throughout Philly area
A man from Bucks County was convicted for several narcotics offenses, including heroin distribution and conspiracy. Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office say Matt “Mack” Jones was investigated as part of a drug trafficking operation.
delawarevalleynews.com
Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court
PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
Man allegedly strangles woman in North Wildwood road rage attack
A Bucks County man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and strangling a woman during a road rage incident in North Wildwood, New Jersey according to officers.
CBS News
2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says
A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man accused of strangling woman during road rage incident in Wildwood, police say
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - A Pennsylvania man turned himself in after police say he strangled a woman during a road rage incident in Wildwood earlier this month. Authorities say on Aug. 20, 49-year-old Christopher Krier was driving erratically and tailgating another vehicle near the area of 13th and New Jersey avenues.
Mercury
Pottstown man shot and killed near Ricketts Center [Updated]
POTTSTOWN — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night just steps away from the popular Ricketts Community Center. A second victim was shot in the hand, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Grant Street at the intersection...
Cops: PA Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood, NJ, Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, August 20th. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier, 49, of Jamison, PA, began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire. Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after assaulting woman, barricading with juveniles inside Kensington house
PHILADELPHIA - A barricade situation in Kensington ended with a man being taken into custody by authorities Sunday morning. Police say responded to reports of a man with gun assaulting a woman inside a house on the 3200 block of A Street around 5 a.m. He then reportedly barricaded himself...
Video: Police searching for 2 suspects in Mayfair shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police say two men were involved in a double shooting after leaving a store in Mayfair. Surveillance video shows the two suspects at 4 a.m. on Aug. 25.Minutes later, officers found two discarded bicycles and shell casings on the street at Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.At around the same time, two people showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and chest.They are both in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
ocscanner.news
STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS
Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Guilty in 2020 Murder of Trans Woman Mia Green in Philadelphia
A Philadelphia jury on Monday found a man guilty of killing a transgender woman whom police found shot in the neck in the passenger seat after pulling over her killer’s car in 2020. Abdullah El-Amin, 40, was found guilty of third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime...
2 people hospitalized after shooting in Vineland, New Jersey
Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their hands and arms.
Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver With No Headlights In Bucks Co.: PD
Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Bucks County, authorities said. An unidentified man was traveling on the 800 block of Trenton Road in a vehicle with its headlights off when he struck another vehicle that was backing into a driveway around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Falls Township police said.
Woman, 26, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said. The victim was identified as Malikah McLaughlin of Atlantic City. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 1:09 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call in reference to a shooting on the unit block of South Bellevue Avenue. Officers found the gunshot victim. She was subsequently pronounced dead.
