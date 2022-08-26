Read full article on original website
Weather Blog: Gusty winds primary threat for Maine storms on Tuesday
MAINE, USA — A level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather is up for a part of inland Maine on Tuesday. As a warm front lifts northward into New England, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will fire up in Maine. From Coos County, New Hampshire, through the western...
WMUR.com
Video: More heat ahead before showers in New Hampshire
The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, mild, and muggy with some valley...
newscentermaine.com
Strong storms move across the state Friday afternoon
MAINE, USA — Friday's cold front is the key to another gorgeous summer weekend, but it comes at a price: thunderstorms. An afternoon front will form a line of storms, beginning in New Hampshire around noon and dissipating east of the Penobscot River around 8 p.m. As clouds break...
Stock up on Hot Cocoa, Winter Is Shaping up to Be Blistering Bitter in Massachusetts
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that Summertime sadness is about to settle in. With a hot season preparing to take the backseat, it can only be followed up with a wintry mix of bitter coldness. Farmer's Almanac is quite the entertaining source when it comes...
WGME
Severe storms possible in Maine Friday. Here's what you need to know.
There is a potential for some severe thunderstorms on Friday in parts of Maine due to a cold front moving in. The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rain. However, hail is also possible and there is a slight risk for a tornado. The greatest severe threat will...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
A Random Kid Found My Apple Watch @ The Bottom of a Maine Lake
I like to think that I have a perfect combination of horrible luck and also amazing luck. The weirdest and most unfortunate stuff always seems to happen to me, but then it always seems to immediately work itself out. Take for example our camping trip last week in Eustis at Cathedral Pines Campground.
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
Stunning images show lightning strikes in Mass. as strong storms move through
BOSTON — Stunning videos and images of lightning strikes were captured Friday as strong storms swept through the region. Bolts of lightning illuminated the dark sky over Boston when severe thunderstorms thumped the Bay State with torrential rain, wind, and hail. The storms caused damage in many communities and...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
$23.8 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects Awarded to Maine
In April 2022, Maine's 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Maine would receive $10.5 million in federal funding from the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program to fund solar projects after the passage of the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act was passed. On Friday, August 26th, it was announced Maine would receive more funding for clean energy after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts
BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
boothbayregister.com
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson
Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided on plans to clean up old Corinth copper mines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Residents...
The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State
I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
These Theaters in New Hampshire and Maine Will Offer $3 Tickets for All Movies Sept. 3
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3.
