ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Queensbury contractor convicted for theft, larceny

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, it was announced that a local contractor had been found guilty on multiple charges, including failing to do work on a house, and stealing a victim’s credit card. The determination came after a three-day jury trial in the city of Glens Falls.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
yonkerstimes.com

New York State Department of Health Warns the Public About Alarming Increase In Opioid Overdoses

The New York State Department of Health has been made aware of a rapid increase in opioid-related overdoses in the Central New York region. Other areas of the state should also be aware and take precautions. These overdoses are likely linked to fentanyl, which is a powerful opioid that is often added to other drugs like heroin, as well as, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and illicitly manufactured pills, including benzodiazepines and other psychostimulants like Molly and MDMA.
HEALTH
waer.org

New York State legislature takes steps to prevent further medical debt

The New York State Legislature passed two bills aimed at easing medical debt back in May, and a new report indicates they are much needed. The first bill bans medical liens and wage garnishment; the second regulates the billing of so-called "facility fees," and requires that patients be informed about those fees upfront.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Mail Fraud#Guilty Plea#Nysdol#Doj
WNYT

Man charged with attempted murder after sword attack in Albany

Police now say a sword was the weapon used in a serious assault in Albany. Now the suspect is charged with attempted murder. Albany police say it happened Monday afternoon at a building in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. They found a man with several cuts, who was losing...
informnny.com

Governor Hochul signs Dakota’s Law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— From paint to pipes, lead has been used in a wide variety of products. If ingested, it can cause health problems, putting children especially at risk. “Of course the younger the child is, the more sensitive they are to the toxic effects of lead,” explained Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Learning disabilities and it goes up from there. And low levels of lead intoxication does not have any symptoms. It has a cumulative silent effect. So we are very concerned about lead.”
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason

Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
HEALTH
WNYT

Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany

ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Troy and Albany rocked by gun violence

Capital region violence erupting Saturday night. We start in troy where police say they were called to a shooting outside in the area of 151 6th avenue around 1130pm for calls of a shooting. Once on scene police found a 14-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services...
96.9 WOUR

Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages

It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy