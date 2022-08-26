Read full article on original website
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by...
cnyhomepage.com
Queensbury contractor convicted for theft, larceny
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, it was announced that a local contractor had been found guilty on multiple charges, including failing to do work on a house, and stealing a victim’s credit card. The determination came after a three-day jury trial in the city of Glens Falls.
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
wrfalp.com
Governor Hochul Says Over 6,000 Guns Seized in New York State So Far This Year
Governor Kathy Hochul says that over 6,000 guns have been seized in the state’s effort to fight gun violence. Hochul said that the New York Police Department took custody of over 4,700 guns and police across the state seized over 1,500. Hochul said that that’s the highest number in the state’s history.
New York State Department of Health Warns the Public About Alarming Increase In Opioid Overdoses
The New York State Department of Health has been made aware of a rapid increase in opioid-related overdoses in the Central New York region. Other areas of the state should also be aware and take precautions. These overdoses are likely linked to fentanyl, which is a powerful opioid that is often added to other drugs like heroin, as well as, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and illicitly manufactured pills, including benzodiazepines and other psychostimulants like Molly and MDMA.
waer.org
New York State legislature takes steps to prevent further medical debt
The New York State Legislature passed two bills aimed at easing medical debt back in May, and a new report indicates they are much needed. The first bill bans medical liens and wage garnishment; the second regulates the billing of so-called "facility fees," and requires that patients be informed about those fees upfront.
Hudson Falls man arrested in relation to 2020 chase
New York State Police arrested Brandon Baldwin, 25, of Hudson Falls on Sunday. Troopers said he was involved in a police chase in 2020.
urbancny.com
Consumer Alert: NYS Department of State Division of Consumer Protection Reminds Consumers that Gender Pricing is Prohibited in New York State
August 26 was Women’s Equality Day, A Day to Raise Awareness of Gender Inequalities and an Opportunity to Help Reduce the Gender Pricing Gap. Secretary of State, Robert J. Rodriguez, “New York’s Gender Price Equity Law Means “Pink or Blue” Should Not Matter”. In honor...
Albany PD: Man arrested after Sheridan Ave sword attack
The Albany Police Department is investigating a serious assault on the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. One victim has been taken to Albany Medical Center.
WNYT
Man charged with attempted murder after sword attack in Albany
Police now say a sword was the weapon used in a serious assault in Albany. Now the suspect is charged with attempted murder. Albany police say it happened Monday afternoon at a building in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. They found a man with several cuts, who was losing...
Is It Illegal To Throw Away Your Old Batteries In New York State?
Can you legally toss out your batteries in New York State? Does it matter what type of batteries you're throwing out? Let's take a look at what New York State law says. For legal purposes, New York classifies batteries as rechargeable or single-use,. Rechargeable batteries are commonly found in cordless...
informnny.com
Governor Hochul signs Dakota’s Law
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— From paint to pipes, lead has been used in a wide variety of products. If ingested, it can cause health problems, putting children especially at risk. “Of course the younger the child is, the more sensitive they are to the toxic effects of lead,” explained Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Learning disabilities and it goes up from there. And low levels of lead intoxication does not have any symptoms. It has a cumulative silent effect. So we are very concerned about lead.”
Major Changes Coming September 1 For Pistol Permits In New York State
In two days, starting Thursday, September 1, 2022, there will be some major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. After the Supreme Court's decision that New York's concealed carry law was unconstitutional, the state passed several new gun laws. The Supreme Court Struck...
New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason
Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
WNYT
Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany
ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
WNYT
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office seeing ‘abnormally high’ pistol permit applications
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is saying more people are applying for pistol permits than usual. The department posted on Facebook that they are receiving “an abnormally high amount of calls and new pistol permit applications.”. They ask for people’s patience because they are working as fast as...
cnyhomepage.com
Troy and Albany rocked by gun violence
Capital region violence erupting Saturday night. We start in troy where police say they were called to a shooting outside in the area of 151 6th avenue around 1130pm for calls of a shooting. Once on scene police found a 14-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services...
Police investigating stabbing in Saratoga Springs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Phila Street on Sunday. Police said the victim, who has not been named, was found in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages
It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
