LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO