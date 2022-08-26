Read full article on original website
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
LPD investigating overnight homicide; no suspects in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police have provided additional information into a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
More than $8,000 in merchandise stolen from Verizon store in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in south Lincoln. On Sunday, around 9 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to Verizon, off 30th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of a burglary. LPD...
Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat returns today with a storm chance tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another cool morning out the door with many of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That cool air will warm a little quicker today with highs in the lower 90s likely this afternoon. There won’t be much of a south breeze today...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heating up with a few spotty storm chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Monday and Tuesday the heat makes a return! 90s arrive Wednesday afternoon to the Metro and are here to stay until the weekend. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans, void the peak afternoon heat. Humidity levels won’t be high so the heat will still be bearable.
