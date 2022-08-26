ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

LPD investigating overnight homicide; no suspects in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police have provided additional information into a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osceola, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
County
Polk County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy