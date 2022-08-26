Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
KTSA
Three special school board meetings Monday in Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous topics will be discussed and some questions answered Monday night during three special school board meetings in Uvalde. The first meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and Uvalde CISD officials say this will run about 30 minutes. The focus will be the proposed tax rate and budget and board members will hear from people in the community, each getting one minute to speak.
KENS 5
Northside ISD parent expresses safety concerns over children learning in portable classroom
SAN ANTONIO — Mohammad and his wife were looking forward to the first day of school for their children at Howsman Elementary. But the family expressed safety concerns once they learned their second grader would be learning inside a portable classroom. “This is not just a concern for my...
KSAT 12
Proposed apartment complex, new businesses has residents in one Helotes neighborhood concerned about new development
HELOTES, Texas – Plans for a new development in Helotes have been granted approvals by the necessary agencies however, there’s a major backup. Residents in Helotes are not on-board and want the proposal dismissed. The development in question is a nearly 300-unit apartment complex and four commercial businesses...
Comal, New Braunfels ISDs receive 2022 accountability ratings
The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for 2022, which measure if the district prepares its students for success after high school in the workforce, college or the military, among other metrics. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency has released the 2022 school district accountability ratings for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
San Antonio Considering Major Development Code Overhaul
San Antonio has spent the year considering 193 amendments to its unified development code, with a City Council committee hearing on the changes held last week and a full council vote expected in October. “On Thursday, the committee learned that of all proposed changes, city staff only recommended two be...
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio launches first autism institute in South Texas to provide critical resources in south Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Many local families often have difficulty getting access to basic autism services in Bexar County. A new institute at Texas A&M-San Antonio wants to reverse those trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism...
San Antonio residents sign petitions against Helotes apartment development
Locals say it would disrupt wildlife and nature
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seguintoday.com
Walmart reopens in Seguin with a new, multi-million-dollar improved look
(Seguin) — After just 90 days, the Seguin Walmart store on Friday was able to celebrate its second-best day ever. Its original best day was back in June of 1995, when the store opened the doors to its current location. Now, 27 years later, Walmart is celebrating a re-grand opening brining the store up to par with all its other newer locations.
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio man sentenced for embezzling $1.175M from Johnson City
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $1.175M in restitution for embezzling that amount from the City of Johnson City. According to court documents, while employed by the city, 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled at least $1,175,866.91 from city accounts starting in 2015 and continuing until around September 2020.
KENS 5
Rent in San Antonio is among top ten fastest rising in the nation
SAN ANTONIO — This year, thousands of Bexar County residents need help paying the bills as inflation drives up the cost of living. According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, the 2-1-1 Texas referral line has received at least 11,991 calls for rent assistance requests from Bexar County this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fish City Grill swims into third San Antonio location in the Shops at South Rim
San Antonio may be land-locked, but seafood options still abound, and one staple is casting a wider net: Fish City Grill announced a third location opening on Monday, August 29. Founded in 1995, Fish City Grill the neighborhood favorite serves fresh seafood in a comfortable setting at 20 locations throughout...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake man accused of defrauding banks, using money for Port A beach house and luxury items
SAN ANTONIO – A Canyon Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding financial institutions in San Antonio and using the money for personal expenses like a Port Aransas beach house and a $100,000 pool, according to federal authorities. Ronald Wayne Schroeder, 49, on Thursday was sentenced to...
Man accused of burglarizing several consignment shops in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags. Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
KSAT 12
Burger Boy’s sixth location to open Wednesday in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Texas – Burger Boy is opening its sixth location on Wednesday. The new location in Live Oak at Pat Booker Road between Loop 1604 and Interstate 35will be Burger Boy’s first restaurant outside the San Antonio city limits, according to a news release. Upon opening, Burger...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
Comments / 0