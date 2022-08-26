ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Three special school board meetings Monday in Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous topics will be discussed and some questions answered Monday night during three special school board meetings in Uvalde. The first meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and Uvalde CISD officials say this will run about 30 minutes. The focus will be the proposed tax rate and budget and board members will hear from people in the community, each getting one minute to speak.
PLANetizen

San Antonio Considering Major Development Code Overhaul

San Antonio has spent the year considering 193 amendments to its unified development code, with a City Council committee hearing on the changes held last week and a full council vote expected in October. "On Thursday, the committee learned that of all proposed changes, city staff only recommended two be...
seguintoday.com

Walmart reopens in Seguin with a new, multi-million-dollar improved look

(Seguin) — After just 90 days, the Seguin Walmart store on Friday was able to celebrate its second-best day ever. Its original best day was back in June of 1995, when the store opened the doors to its current location. Now, 27 years later, Walmart is celebrating a re-grand opening brining the store up to par with all its other newer locations.
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
fox7austin.com

San Antonio man sentenced for embezzling $1.175M from Johnson City

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $1.175M in restitution for embezzling that amount from the City of Johnson City. According to court documents, while employed by the city, 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled at least $1,175,866.91 from city accounts starting in 2015 and continuing until around September 2020.
KENS 5

Rent in San Antonio is among top ten fastest rising in the nation

SAN ANTONIO — This year, thousands of Bexar County residents need help paying the bills as inflation drives up the cost of living. According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, the 2-1-1 Texas referral line has received at least 11,991 calls for rent assistance requests from Bexar County this year.
News Break
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
KSAT 12

Burger Boy's sixth location to open Wednesday in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Texas – Burger Boy is opening its sixth location on Wednesday. The new location in Live Oak at Pat Booker Road between Loop 1604 and Interstate 35will be Burger Boy's first restaurant outside the San Antonio city limits, according to a news release. Upon opening, Burger...
KSAT 12

San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor's note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
