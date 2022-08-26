ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

msn.com

Vacaville man en route to college is missing

Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
VACAVILLE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Aug. 22 through 28

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 28, 2022) — Be prepared: Take the family to Concord’s Emergency Preparedness Fair on Sept. 1, featuring booths from local emergency service organizations plus the Farmers Market and music from local bands. Before you go, read this month’s produce column to find out...
CONCORD, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Trojans drub Vacaville, 62-0

In 10 games a season ago, Oak Ridge scored a total of 186 points. Through two games this season, the Trojans have already put up 118. They opened the season with a 56-0 win over Cosumnes Oaks on Aug. 19 and then last Friday at home, blasted Vacaville, 62-0. The...
VACAVILLE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Travis Credit Union Honored as Air Force Credit Union of the Year

VACAVILLE, CA (August 29, 2022) — Travis Credit Union (TCU) was honored for the seventh time with the Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year Award. The award marks the third recognition in the past four years. This national recognition from the United States Department of the Air Force was presented to TCU at the Defense Credit Union Council’s Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas, acknowledging TCU as the on-base financial institution that has gone above and beyond its duty to provide superior and customized financial service and financial education to Air Force members and their families.
VACAVILLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Arrest Made in Bethel Island Stabbing

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at about 10:18 PM, Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a bar on the 3800 block of Willow Road in Bethel Island regarding a stabbing. Officers arrived and found several stabbing victims and three others who were injured. One of the victims was flown by helicopter to a hospital. All of the victims were expected to survive.
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
FOX40

I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
FAIRFIELD, CA
Person
St. Mary
KRON4 News

Forward progress stopped on Vacaville vegetation fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Fire crews with Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit helped local firefighters control a vegetation fire in Vacaville Saturday night. CalFire’s media unit reported on its Twitter account that the fire broke out on the 250 block of Gibson Canyon Road. Forward progress was stopped by 10:29 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland man gets 20 years in prison for 2021 crime spree

SAN MATEO, Calif. - An Oakland man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 crime spree that started in San Mateo and ended in Pleasanton. Fajon Alfred Green, 22, was given the sentence after he allegedly tailed and robbed three men of their watches in three separate locations.
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg

Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
PITTSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures

Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

August 10-16: Brentwood Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between August 10-16 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. Brentwood Police Announce Arrest of Second Shooter in 24-Hour Fitness Fatal Shooting. BRENTWOOD, CA – During the course of this homicide investigation, Brentwood...
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFGate

Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
OAKLAND, CA

