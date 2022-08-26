Read full article on original website
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in CaliforniaJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vacaville man en route to college is missing
Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
So This Happened…Week of Aug. 22 through 28
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 28, 2022) — Be prepared: Take the family to Concord’s Emergency Preparedness Fair on Sept. 1, featuring booths from local emergency service organizations plus the Farmers Market and music from local bands. Before you go, read this month’s produce column to find out...
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
Trojans drub Vacaville, 62-0
In 10 games a season ago, Oak Ridge scored a total of 186 points. Through two games this season, the Trojans have already put up 118. They opened the season with a 56-0 win over Cosumnes Oaks on Aug. 19 and then last Friday at home, blasted Vacaville, 62-0. The...
Travis Credit Union Honored as Air Force Credit Union of the Year
VACAVILLE, CA (August 29, 2022) — Travis Credit Union (TCU) was honored for the seventh time with the Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year Award. The award marks the third recognition in the past four years. This national recognition from the United States Department of the Air Force was presented to TCU at the Defense Credit Union Council’s Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas, acknowledging TCU as the on-base financial institution that has gone above and beyond its duty to provide superior and customized financial service and financial education to Air Force members and their families.
Arrest Made in Bethel Island Stabbing
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at about 10:18 PM, Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a bar on the 3800 block of Willow Road in Bethel Island regarding a stabbing. Officers arrived and found several stabbing victims and three others who were injured. One of the victims was flown by helicopter to a hospital. All of the victims were expected to survive.
I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
Forward progress stopped on Vacaville vegetation fire
VACAVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Fire crews with Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit helped local firefighters control a vegetation fire in Vacaville Saturday night. CalFire’s media unit reported on its Twitter account that the fire broke out on the 250 block of Gibson Canyon Road. Forward progress was stopped by 10:29 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene […]
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
Oakland man gets 20 years in prison for 2021 crime spree
SAN MATEO, Calif. - An Oakland man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 crime spree that started in San Mateo and ended in Pleasanton. Fajon Alfred Green, 22, was given the sentence after he allegedly tailed and robbed three men of their watches in three separate locations.
Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
Brentwood Police Announce Arrest of Second Shooter in 24-Hour Fitness Fatal Shooting
BRENTWOOD, CA – During the course of this homicide investigation, Brentwood investigators positively identified Faatino Tauane (20-year-old Pittsburg resident) as the second shooter in this case. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Tauane was peacefully taken into custody at a home in Antioch. Tauane was later...
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
How North Bay workers are flexing their muscles and getting a 4-day workweek
Like for most workers across the country, a four-day workweek was a new concept for employees of the Wrench Works in Vacaville. But, lockstep with a trend of workers being more vocal about when they want to work, they pitched the owner of the Solano County automotive repair shop owners about making a change.
August 10-16: Brentwood Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between August 10-16 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. Brentwood Police Announce Arrest of Second Shooter in 24-Hour Fitness Fatal Shooting. BRENTWOOD, CA – During the course of this homicide investigation, Brentwood...
Stockton Denny's Pacific Avenue location closed for over a year plans to re-open before Christmas
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's hard not to miss the closed Denny's restaurant along Stockton's iconic Pacific Avenue as it sits surrounded by a chain-link fence. "It's bit of an eyesore. It has been," said resident Brian Tomei, who was sitting in his car nearby. The boarded-up Denny's sits across...
Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
