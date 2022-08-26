Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golfers from across the country hit the greens in Charlotte in memory of trailblazing athlete
CHARLOTTE — Student-athletes from six historically Black colleges and universities competed in Charlotte Monday at the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup. Golfers from across the country hit the greens at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte in memory of Charlie Sifford, who paved the way for others. Sifford, born...
CBS Sports
College football scores, schedule, games today: Charlotte vs. FAU continues Week 0 action
The 2022 college football season has finally arrived ... sort of. With 22 of the 131 FBS teams in action, Week 0 brings several games that will give fans a primer of what's in store for the months to come. While there are no teams from the AP Top 25 taking the field Saturday, there are a few compelling storylines that will be part of the slate.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Mascot Photo
In the sports world, there is no shortage of creepy and odd-looking mascots. Thanks to Duke's Mayo, we can add another unsettling character to the mix. The condiment company unveiled Tubby on Saturday. The sponsor of the former Duke's Mayo Bowl and the Duke's Mayo Classic, Duke's is known for...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford wins home opener against North Carolina’s Mallard Creek
After last week’s win over three-time defending Alabama Class AAAAAAA state champion Thompson, the Buford Wolves proved they are going to be contenders for a fourth consecutive state title. The relatively young and inexperienced team gained confidence from that win that they took back home to their home opener against out-of-state opponent Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) and showed why they are ranked first in Class AAAAAAA in Georgia and ranked in the top 10 nationally in several polls, including MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and High School Football America in their 56-7 win over the Mavericks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
charlottemagazine.com
The Making of Carolina Cowboys, N.C.’s Pro Bull Riding Team
A crowd gathers around a robust, russet creature named Dang It. As of July, Dang It had made a good career for himself since his professional debut in 2017, with 41 events under his clipped horns. Riding Dang It or any of his colleagues can be hazardous to your health, as his co-owner knows better than just about anyone alive. But today, in a rural community outside Lexington, Dang It stands solidly on his hooves, placid and agreeable, within a steel pipe enclosure erected in an unusual setting: the parking lot at Richard Childress Racing Museum.
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccbcharlotte.com
Bloop! There It Is
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
kiiky.com
15 Best Law Schools In Charlotte NC In 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
When it comes to law schools, places like California and Massachusetts spring to mind since they have the most prominent legal schools in the world. But did you know that the law schools in Charlotte NC are excellent and will help you launch your legal career?. Furthermore, if you study...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
WBTV
Storms could roll in tonight ahead of Tuesday’s First Alert
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat wave continues across the region with low rain chances through today, but better storm chances are in the forecast tomorrow. Another hot and humid day in store for us with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s across the Charlotte metro area and low 80s for the mountains. While rain chances remain low, an isolated shower or storm is not ruled out for the afternoon/evening. Overnight lows will fall to near 70 degrees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New school opens with more students than expected
CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools get to start the 2022-2023 school year at brand new schools. Palisades High School in southwest Charlotte opened for the first time on Monday morning. Tecola Callebrass’ daughter, Giorgina, is a freshman at Palisades High. “I’m excited because their academic program is to...
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has died
Salisbury billionaire Julian Robertson has passed away at the age of 90. The generous philanthropist had given away over $1.3 billion since 1996. Let's take a quick look at his story.
fox46.com
Brooks’ Shop in New Film
Brooks’, a popular burger shop in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, is finding itself in the spotlight. The tasty burgers aren’t just finding critical acclaim for their taste, but they finding themselves featured in a new film.
wccbcharlotte.com
Why More High School Graduates Are Choosing A Job Over College
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Skipping college. More high school graduates are choosing a job over higher education. Experts say it’s part of a pattern showing undergraduate college enrollment down last spring since the start of the pandemic. A recent study by the National Student Clearinghouse found 662,000 fewer students enrolled in undergraduate programs in spring 2022. As of late May, the undergraduate student body had dropped by nearly 1.4 million students since the start of the pandemic.
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte staple Midnight Diner has a closing date, and reveals when it plans to reopen
Charlotte’s popular Midnight Diner next month will permanently shut down operations near South End, but the 24/7 eatery will relocate about 1 mile away in uptown. The diner opened 12 years ago at 115 E. Carson St., and is slated to close Sept. 5, according to Midnight Diner’s Facebook page.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Charlotte
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Charlotte, North Carolina on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
WCNC
"Steak 101" with Steak 48
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
Comments / 0