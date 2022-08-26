ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Mascot Photo

In the sports world, there is no shortage of creepy and odd-looking mascots. Thanks to Duke's Mayo, we can add another unsettling character to the mix. The condiment company unveiled Tubby on Saturday. The sponsor of the former Duke's Mayo Bowl and the Duke's Mayo Classic, Duke's is known for...
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford wins home opener against North Carolina’s Mallard Creek

After last week’s win over three-time defending Alabama Class AAAAAAA state champion Thompson, the Buford Wolves proved they are going to be contenders for a fourth consecutive state title. The relatively young and inexperienced team gained confidence from that win that they took back home to their home opener against out-of-state opponent Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) and showed why they are ranked first in Class AAAAAAA in Georgia and ranked in the top 10 nationally in several polls, including MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and High School Football America in their 56-7 win over the Mavericks.
charlottemagazine.com

The Making of Carolina Cowboys, N.C.’s Pro Bull Riding Team

A crowd gathers around a robust, russet creature named Dang It. As of July, Dang It had made a good career for himself since his professional debut in 2017, with 41 events under his clipped horns. Riding Dang It or any of his colleagues can be hazardous to your health, as his co-owner knows better than just about anyone alive. But today, in a rural community outside Lexington, Dang It stands solidly on his hooves, placid and agreeable, within a steel pipe enclosure erected in an unusual setting: the parking lot at Richard Childress Racing Museum.
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
wccbcharlotte.com

Bloop! There It Is

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
WBTV

Storms could roll in tonight ahead of Tuesday’s First Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat wave continues across the region with low rain chances through today, but better storm chances are in the forecast tomorrow. Another hot and humid day in store for us with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s across the Charlotte metro area and low 80s for the mountains. While rain chances remain low, an isolated shower or storm is not ruled out for the afternoon/evening. Overnight lows will fall to near 70 degrees.
WSOC Charlotte

New school opens with more students than expected

CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools get to start the 2022-2023 school year at brand new schools. Palisades High School in southwest Charlotte opened for the first time on Monday morning. Tecola Callebrass’ daughter, Giorgina, is a freshman at Palisades High. “I’m excited because their academic program is to...
fox46.com

Brooks’ Shop in New Film

Brooks’, a popular burger shop in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, is finding itself in the spotlight. The tasty burgers aren’t just finding critical acclaim for their taste, but they finding themselves featured in a new film.
wccbcharlotte.com

Why More High School Graduates Are Choosing A Job Over College

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Skipping college. More high school graduates are choosing a job over higher education. Experts say it’s part of a pattern showing undergraduate college enrollment ​down last spring since the start of the pandemic. A recent study by the National Student Clearinghouse found 662,000 fewer students enrolled in undergraduate programs in spring 2022. As of late May, the undergraduate student body ​had dropped by nearly 1.4 million students ​since the start of the pandemic.
WCNC

"Steak 101" with Steak 48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
