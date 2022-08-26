Alex Bonifer talks about his new show at Groundlings

Alex Bonifer joined us to talk about his new show, “All You Can Eat Krab Shack,” at The Groundlings Theater. He also talked about the final season of his show “Kevin Can **** Himself.”

You can see Bonifer at the “Krab Shack” show at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For tickets and more information, click here .

You can also watch new episodes of the second and final season of “Kevin Can **** Himself” on AMC at 9 p.m. Monday nights.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 26, 2022.

