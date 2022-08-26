ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ogden, UT

ksl.com

Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say

MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
MORGAN, UT
KUTV

Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Charges filed against former Bluffdale Fire Chief for allegedly faking payroll

BLUFFDALE, Utah — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office is filing charges against former Bluffdale Fire Chief, John Roberts, for allegedly falsifying official payroll and work logs. According to a statement from Salt Lake County, Roberts allegedly knowingly paid $86,000 to firefighters for hours they did not...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kjzz.com

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”.  “Layton, […]
LAYTON, UT

