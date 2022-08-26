Read full article on original website
Fatal motorcycle crash in Greene County
TOWN OF HUNTER – A Coxsackie man was killed on Sunday evening when the motorcycle he was riding struck a guide rail on Route 23A in the Town of Hunter. State Police identified the victim as Luke Niosi, 24, who was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound when he failed to keep right and struck a guiderail on the eastbound side of the road.
Coxsackie man dies in motorcycle crash
New York State Police investigated a deadly motorcycle crash in Hunter on Sunday. Troopers said Luke Niosi, 24, of Coxsackie was killed when his motorcycle went off the road.
