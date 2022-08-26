ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Fatal motorcycle crash in Greene County

TOWN OF HUNTER – A Coxsackie man was killed on Sunday evening when the motorcycle he was riding struck a guide rail on Route 23A in the Town of Hunter. State Police identified the victim as Luke Niosi, 24, who was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound when he failed to keep right and struck a guiderail on the eastbound side of the road.
Vandals target cars, community park in Saratoga County

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken. The cause? Paving stones which police say were tossed at several parked cars. The vandals, according to police, did not stop there. At Fort Hardy […]
Elderly man dies after 787 accident

MENANDS – An elderly man is dead after a crash on 787 in Menands over the weekend. Police say 84-year-old Eddie Robinson was stopped in the center lane shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Why is unclear. Robinson was standing in front of his car when it was hit by...
Rash of vandalism hits Saratoga County

People that live in the area are still in disbelief that this even happened. NewsChannel 13 drove around the neighborhood and saw some cars with the windows completely shattered. According to the messages we received, windows were smashed out using concrete paving blocks. This all happened in the villages of...
Man arraigned in murder of Albany community advocate

The man charged with murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Dominique Eley appeared for arraignment Monday in Albany County Court. Tyshaun Purvis, 31, is now facing one count of murder in the second-degree for Eley’s murder. He is also facing weapon and drug charges. Eley was an...
Albany Police investigating Hamilton Street shooting

Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition

Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
Troy man pleads not guilty in murder case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Albany County Court Monday morning. Tyshaun Purvis, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Dominique Eley, 27, back in July 2022 in Albany. Purvis is also facing weapons and drug charges. Albany police were called to the 200 block of North […]
Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)

WHITE LAKE – Three individuals were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center following a tragic accident in White Lake in Bethel just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The status of the three remained unknown as of the evening. A state trooper, who was among law enforcement officers, EMS, and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

