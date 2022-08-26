Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year
ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
mychamplainvalley.com
Officials discuss concerns heading into the school year
Burlington, VT — School is starting in Vermont and while school officials are excited for the beginning of the year, they admit they have some concerns as well. For the first time in three years, most schools won’t have COVID restrictions but there are some other issues people have to worry about.
lakeplacidnews.com
Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central
LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
mychamplainvalley.com
UVM falls to #4 South Carolina in home opener
BURLINGTON – It was a beautiful day for the University of Vermont women’s soccer team’s home opener. The Virtue Field stands were packed as fans wanted to watch the Catamounts take on the number four ranked team in the nation, the South Carolina Gamecocks. The atmosphere felt...
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair celebrates 100 years amid heavy rainfall
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated their 100th anniversary Friday. It's the largest annual event in the Green Mountain State and mother nature didn't stop people from coming out and having some fun. It's a summer time tradition that brings 120,000 people to the Champlain Valley Expo...
vermontbiz.com
Finney Crossing in Williston fully leased
Vermont Business Magazine Tony Blake of V/T Commercial in Burlington announced today that Finney Crossing in Williston, is 100% leased. Developers of the project, Scott Rieley and Chris Snyder, worked exclusively with V/T Commercial over the past few years and leased approximately 60,000 square feet. Commercial tenants of Finney Crossing...
The Valley Reporter
Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2
(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016
Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Like communities across Vermont, Springfield has issues with both drugs and crime. VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’. Updated: 4 hours ago. Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday...
A walk through Ticonderoga’s past
Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
WCAX
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
colchestersun.com
The Guilty Plate returns to Colchester, chicken and rooster decor included
The Guilty Plate Diner in Colchester might be under new ownership, but it’s still full of chicken and rooster decor. “We didn’t want to change much because we wanted to keep the feeling of the Sunday crowd alive, and we don’t intend to,” Darrell Langworthy told the Sun.
Addison Independent
City police chief to retire early, cites lack of respect
VERGENNES — Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel on Tuesday submitted an unexpected letter of retirement, effective Oct. 31, citing unhappiness with how he and the department he has led for 13 years have been treated, but without offering specifics. Merkel’s decision to retire earlier than he had planned came...
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
Battery fire quelled at plant owned by electric aircraft maker Beta Technologies
The cause of a lithium battery fire that set a container ablaze early Saturday at the South Burlington plant remains under investigation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Battery fire quelled at plant owned by electric aircraft maker Beta Technologies.
Crown Point man nabbed for alleged domestic dispute
A Crown Point man has been cited to court after he allegedly grabbed someone in his house multiple times, and threw them against a wall.
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
Newport man dies in truck crash on Rt. 58 in Lowell
Shane Copp, 24, was a passenger in a pickup truck that rolled over Saturday night, according to Vermont State Police.
WCAX
Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
Craftsbury motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 15 in Johnson
Police say David Sayers, 63, rear-ended a sport utility vehicle Saturday evening.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Hit-and-run takes put mailboxes, fence in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Swanton early this morning. Authorities say the incident took place on Comstock Road that occurred sometime during the night. The vehicle took out mailboxes, trash bins, and multiple fence posts before leaving the scene. Using debris left behind...
