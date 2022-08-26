ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals fans know how to act during an Albert Pujols at-bat

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is in his last career season, and fans are finding unique ways to support him as he comes close to making history. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his final season on a high note, and fans know just how close he is to making history. Pujols is chasing 700 home runs over his career, which would make him the fourth player in MLB history to hit that many.
