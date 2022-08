During a recent conversation with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, Andre Iguodala raved about the talents of Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards. “The kid came at me full speed one time, and he did an in and out, and there was absolutely nothing I could do,” Iguodala said of Edwards. “I’m like, ‘It’s time for me to wrap it up.’

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO