ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages

MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Health
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Education
Winston-salem, NC
Education
FOX8 News

Speeders beware! Operation School Watch begins in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The school year has begun and that means police will be cracking down on speeders in school zones. According to Greensboro Police Department, Monday marks the beginning of an “intensive” two-week initiative they’re calling “Operation School Watch.” The initiative will wrap up on Sept. 9. Traffic units and other officers will […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcs#Health Assessment#Need To Know#K12#Linus Covid#General Health#Ws#School Health Alliance
nypressnews.com

NC A&T Starts School Year with Record Number of Students and New Programs

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) has kicked off its 2022-23 academic year with a record number of students, new academic programs, and increasing research. The school expects approximately 13,500 students this year, which will make A&T the U.S.’s largest historically Black college or university (HBCU) for...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

My review of driving for DoorDash in the Triad

Whether or not you can make decent money driving for DoorDash definitely depends on several factors, but here are my thoughts after being a DoorDash driver for a few months. The process to apply to be a driver is fairly simple – you have to upload your driver’s license and proof of insurance, along with passing a background check and going over their training videos. After you complete your first delivery, they will mail you a DoorDash bag for hot orders and a Red Card which can be used to pay for orders that qualify. I had only one Red Card order for a Walgreens delivery, so they didn't seem all that common.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFMY NEWS2

All Pets Considered celebrates 30 years of success in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty years ago, a pet store opened its doors in Greensboro and redefined what a pet store is. "Back then the normal pet store had everything from dogs and cats to fish and hamsters. They sold pets, of course," said the general manager of All Pets Considered, Alison Schwartz. "But the owner decided not to do that but instead to create a store that not only supplied the best foods and supplements for pets but would guide people to reputable breeders and businesses that have the best in mind for your pet."
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Supplement listed as the cause of death on autopsy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Go to any grocery store, big box store, or even the mall and you'll find supplements and vitamins. There are shelves of them for you to pick from. A lot of folks like supplements because they're more "natural" than medicines, but that doesn't mean they're any less dangerous.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to whiten your teeth: Ask the dentist

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Having a great smile and white teeth is something many people want. Teeth whitening can be a means to get the mega-watt smile you want. Dr. Shelley Olson, DDS, broke down what to know about using the right whitening products. What patients should know about teeth...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy