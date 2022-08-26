Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Piedmont Triad districts welcome students back for first day of the school year
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of Triad students went back to school Monday for the first day of classes. Top of mind for many district leaders is learning loss, mental health and safety of schools. WXII visited different districts to see how the start of the school year went and the changes students walked into.
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
wfmynews2.com
WS/FCS shares its plan to close learning gaps for Spanish-speaking students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Light is shed on the Latino and Hispanic students at Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools just two days from the first day of school. Winston Salem Forsyth County schools are making a commitment to focus more on the educational success of Spanish-speaking students. Julie Wilson is the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages
MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
Speeders beware! Operation School Watch begins in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The school year has begun and that means police will be cracking down on speeders in school zones. According to Greensboro Police Department, Monday marks the beginning of an “intensive” two-week initiative they’re calling “Operation School Watch.” The initiative will wrap up on Sept. 9. Traffic units and other officers will […]
Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents, you have homework! Why you need to check and freeze your child's credit
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Would you give a credit card to an elementary school kid? No, of course not. But credit cards are “given” to kids when a scammer steals their Social Security number and opens up lines of credit using the stolen numbers. Back-to-school means every parent...
nypressnews.com
NC A&T Starts School Year with Record Number of Students and New Programs
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) has kicked off its 2022-23 academic year with a record number of students, new academic programs, and increasing research. The school expects approximately 13,500 students this year, which will make A&T the U.S.’s largest historically Black college or university (HBCU) for...
My review of driving for DoorDash in the Triad
Whether or not you can make decent money driving for DoorDash definitely depends on several factors, but here are my thoughts after being a DoorDash driver for a few months. The process to apply to be a driver is fairly simple – you have to upload your driver’s license and proof of insurance, along with passing a background check and going over their training videos. After you complete your first delivery, they will mail you a DoorDash bag for hot orders and a Red Card which can be used to pay for orders that qualify. I had only one Red Card order for a Walgreens delivery, so they didn't seem all that common.
Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA star gives High Point elementary schoolers a head start
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player. High Point is home for Anthony Gill, a power forward with the Washington Wizards. He came back […]
mycbs4.com
Middle school student arrested for bringing gun to Mebane Middle School in Alachua
Alachua — Monday afternoon the Alachua Police Department says a Mebane middle school student had a gun in his backpack at school. Police say the school went into a lockdown after another student told a teacher, who then told the school resource officer. They say this happened at 1:00 PM Monday.
All Pets Considered celebrates 30 years of success in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty years ago, a pet store opened its doors in Greensboro and redefined what a pet store is. "Back then the normal pet store had everything from dogs and cats to fish and hamsters. They sold pets, of course," said the general manager of All Pets Considered, Alison Schwartz. "But the owner decided not to do that but instead to create a store that not only supplied the best foods and supplements for pets but would guide people to reputable breeders and businesses that have the best in mind for your pet."
Reidsville, August 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Reidsville Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Reidsville Senior High SchoolRockingham County High School.
Supplement listed as the cause of death on autopsy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Go to any grocery store, big box store, or even the mall and you'll find supplements and vitamins. There are shelves of them for you to pick from. A lot of folks like supplements because they're more "natural" than medicines, but that doesn't mean they're any less dangerous.
Triad neighbor's cable left out in the open for two years: 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Damian Vaughan is a fairly reasonable person. Vaughan doesn’t get upset if the grocery store is out of milk for one week, won’t scream and yell if his garbage can is the only one in the neighborhood not emptied on trash day, and won’t even make a fuss if a neighbor’s party went a bit too long and kept him up.
How to whiten your teeth: Ask the dentist
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Having a great smile and white teeth is something many people want. Teeth whitening can be a means to get the mega-watt smile you want. Dr. Shelley Olson, DDS, broke down what to know about using the right whitening products. What patients should know about teeth...
Greensboro grandmother raising awareness about fentanyl overdose after losing granddaughter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro billboard is meant to make you think. It features a 23-year-old who died after taking drugs laced with fentanyl. Her grandmother, Debbie Peeden, paid for the ad in the hopes that it will warn people about the dangers of the drug. It's not the...
Comments / 0