Don't pay too much attention to what Jerome Powell says today
The big event for investors on Friday is in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak about the economy at a gathering of central bankers.
Dow plunges 1,000 points after Fed chief Powell warns of inflation ‘pain’
US stock markets nosedive as Jerome Powell says at top bank summit the ‘overarching focus is to bring inflation back down’
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed’s Powell says rates will stay high
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon ease up on high interest rates in its effort to tame inflation. The S&P 500 lost 3.4%, its...
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Tanks After Powell Says Fed May Keep Raising Interest Rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates may continue to rise in order to tame inflation, leading to a crypto market sell-off. The price of Bitcoin took a hit this morning, falling near $20,000, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank may well keep raising interest rates.
Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree
MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
Dow shaved over 1,000 points after Jerome Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole speech
The Nasdaq Composite saw the steepest losses on Friday. It closed down by nearly 4%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined sharply
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses. The message landed with a thud on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points for the day. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.” Investors had been hoping for a signal from Powell that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing. But the Fed chair indicated that that time may not be near, and stocks tumbled in response.
FOXBusiness
Stocks crater after Fed Chair Powell’s sobering prediction on inflation, economy
Stock investors took a beating on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of rocky times ahead for the U.S. economy in the fight against inflation. "There will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions, while higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation. They will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation" said Powell in prepared remarks at the Jackson Hole Wyoming Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. His speech was one of the shortest, under 10 minutes, on record.
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly drops below $20,000 to lowest level since mid-July as investors dump risk assets
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $20,000 on Monday as investors dumped risk assets after the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to an aggressive tightening path. The world's largest digital currency tumbled 5% from Friday's close to hit an intraday low of $19,526 overnight, a level unseen since July 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Other major digital tokens also sold off, with ether falling to $1,423, its lowest level in a month. Bitcoin last traded at $20,266 apiece.
investing.com
Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 as Hawkish Fed Continues to Weigh on Riskier Assets
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 once again, as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve about inflation and the economic slowdown continue to weigh on riskier assets. The largest digital token fell as much as 2.3% on Tuesday to trade around $19,723, while other cryptocurrencies including Ether, Polkadot and Dogecoin...
ValueWalk
A Robust Job Market – Good News Is Bad News
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market struggles to find a new equilibrium post-Powell. Futures were up nicely pre-market and it looked like we were headed to a partial recovery from the sharp correction that occurred as soon as Jerome Powell announced his willingness for the economy to suffer pain in order to conquer inflation. Instead, the market has continued to fall into the red shortly after the open.
AOL Corp
Stocks have been the 'drunkest asset class out there': Strategist
The rout in U.S. equities appears likely to deepen until Federal Reserve officials change course on their monetary tightening plans, at least according to one strategist. "I think you're going to see selling pressure over the next couple of months until it becomes clear whether the Fed can indeed pivot and the economy can stay out of a recession," ClearBridge Investments' Jeff Schulze told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday. "But I'm seeing downward pressure as we move forward."
investing.com
Gold Below $1,750 as Fed Signals No Pause in Inflation-Busting Rate Hikes
Investing.com -- Gold bulls hoping to creep closer to $1,800 an ounce found themselves more than $50 below that target at Friday’s close, after the head of the Federal Reserve signaled no immediate pause in the central bank’s inflation-busting rate hikes. “Gold is vulnerable here as the Treasury...
US News and World Report
Fed's Williams: Rates Need to Rise Above 3.5%, No Rate Cuts in 2023
(Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank will likely need to get its policy rate above 3.5% and is unlikely to cut interest rates at all next year as it wages a battle against far too high inflation. "From my perspective...
Wall Street's Sell-Off Continues as Investors Remain Concerned About Fed Rate Hikes, Tighter Monetary Policy
Stocks extended Friday's losses Monday as investors still remain worried about rising interest rates and tighter monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't mince words during the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, saying there would be more 'pain' ahead as the central bank works to fight inflation. Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's price movement, whether and how long this volatility could continue, how much the Fed could continue to raise rates this year, and more.
ValueWalk
That Glimmer Of Hope – S&P 500’s Modest Recovery
S&P 500 staged a modest recovery, attempting to close the opening gap, which it did before retreating. Bonds mirrored the late day hesitation as well, and VIX didn‘t stage a true break lower. Simply put, yesterday does qualify as a start of a dead cat bounce – on that can be still resurrected. Overall though, the bulls would struggle first at 4,065 and then in the 4,130s should they even get this far, which I doubt today. Bears remain in control, and the environment is risk-off, no matter the little rips that are to be sold into.
cheddar.com
Dow Drops to Session Lows as Fed Chair Powell Warns of Pain
U.S. stocks closed at session lows on Friday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all fell more than 3 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 3.03 percent, the S&P 500 sliding 3.37 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 3.94 percent. Michael Jones, the chairman and CEO at Caravel Concepts, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
