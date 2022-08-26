ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Weapons, $525K worth of drugs found in Cocoa home, police say

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police said they found $525,000 worth of drugs and 11 weapons inside a home last week.

Officers said they discovered the drugs and guns on Aug. 19 during a compliance sweep of the home of a man on probation to make sure he wasn’t engaging in any criminal activity.

During a check on the home of Jontavius Ables, 26, probation officers said they suspected that there were illegal narcotics at the home on Edinburgh Drive. Cocoa police searched the home and found a variety of suspected narcotics, one firearm and a large safe.

Ables was arrested on a charge of violation of his probation. Police said there were several other known or suspected gang members or associates at the home during the search warrant.

In total, officers said they found 11 guns including AR-style rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as nearly 4 pounds of narcotics with a street value of around $525,000.

Comments

3d ago

No way, you mean to tell me that these criminals didn’t obey existing gun laws? Shocker….

