Read full article on original website
Dana B .
3d ago
Well some just don't know how to act and maby they should have a class on how to act in school for all of the students.
Reply(1)
5
Related
WAND TV
Springfield schools put on soft lockdown after reports of person walking around with a gun
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Some Springfield schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after calls came in about a person walking around with a gun. The Springfield Police Department responded to the 700 block of S. New St. just after 10 a.m. for a report of a person walking with a firearm.
wmay.com
Student Displays Knife In Springfield Classroom; No One Hurt
District 186 won’t discuss specifics of an incident last week where a young student at Graham Elementary School in Springfield reportedly displayed a knife in class. The president of the Springfield Education Association, Aaron Graves, describes the weapon as a “larger knife,” bigger than a standard pocket knife, but says it does not appear the student intended to threaten anyone with it. It’s unclear where the student got the knife. The teacher in the classroom was able to disarm the student.
WAND TV
1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person has been arrested and two are still wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Decatur. On Aug. 14 just before 4 a.m. police were called to the 1100 block of W. Wood St. for a person who was shot. The victim, Arrion L....
WAND TV
Suspect's charge upgraded after domestic violence victim dies
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has had the charge against him upgraded after a woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
WAND TV
UIPD gives safety tips after recent incidents during first week
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - According to the Champaign Police Department, around 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, a University of Illinois female student was robbed on the intersection of Wright Street and Healey Street by three men. They were able to take her purse, wallet, along with her identification. Now, with classes starting to begin and more coming on campus, here's what the university police are doing to ensure that safety.
Crime Stoppers looking for shooters
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
WAND TV
Decatur man charged with multiple 2021 robberies gets 12-year sentence
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — A 57-year-old man arrested for a string of robberies last December was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday. This comes after Charles M. Anderson pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in June. Other charges against him — including armed robbery, aggravated robber and aggravated battery — were dismissed as a result of the plea.
illinoisnewsroom.org
A map of shootings in Champaign from Jan. 1, 2016 to Nov. 15, 2021. It was released in the Community Violence Reduction Blueprint, which was released in February 2022.
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
WAND TV
Violent weekend leaves one dead, three wounded in Champaign
Champaign, Ill. (WAND) — Three separate shootings left one person dead and injured three others from Friday night into Saturday morning. Officers responded to the first shooting on Cynthia Drive on Friday night after 11 p.m. Once on scene, they found a 23-year-old man shot in the arm. Police said he should recover from his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Family escapes Decatur house fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family of four was able to escape a house fire in Decatur Sunday night, and firefighters rescued their pet. Crews were called to the 4500 block of Shadow Dr. just before 11 p.m. Smoke and fire was showing on the lower level of the bi-level...
23-year-old recovering after being shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A 23-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the arm. The initial investigation indicates there was a large fight in the area when shots were fired. CPD responded to Cynthia and Anita Drive. Upon arrival, police found the victim and rendered medical aid until he was taken to the hospital. He […]
St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
Springfield man sentenced for counterfeiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Springfield man was sentenced for credit card fraud. 31-year-old Calvin Christian III was sentenced Thursday for two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Christian received hardware to recode cards with magnetic strips. He then bought stolen credit card information over the internet to make fraudulent credit cards. Federal […]
WAND TV
Motorcycle crash kills one in Champaign County
St. Joseph, Ill. (WAND) — A 23-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Champaign County Coroner said Connor Wienke died after his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree off of W. Grand Avenue in St. Joseph. No other vehicles were involved. First responders...
foxillinois.com
2 arrested after Hillsboro High School burglary
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are behind bars facing burglary charges after an incident at Hillsboro High School over the weekend. Hillsboro Police say the staff reviewed security camera footage and discovered the burglary happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20. Several tools and items...
WCIA
Advanced Medical Transport serving Central Illinois
We are an emergency and non-emergency Paramedic service serving Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Rantoul, and parts of Vermilion County. We are a not-for profit entity operated for community benefit. We come to the aid of people who are sometimes having the worst day of their life. Our skilled caregivers are compassionate, kind, and clinically capable. We have a 100% new fleet that leverages the latest in technology and safety advantages. We are in the community at various events several times a week – everything from boat races to football games and visits to schools to promote health and safety.
Central Illinois Proud
ALERT: Gas leak in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A gas leak occurred in the 600 block of E. Locust Street Monday afternoon, according to the Bloomington Fire Department. The leak is from a 2-inch gas line that was cut by construction equipment. Members of the Bloomington Fire Department are on the scene. East...
Comments / 9