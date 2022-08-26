ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 9

Dana B .
3d ago

Well some just don't know how to act and maby they should have a class on how to act in school for all of the students.

Reply(1)
5
Related
wmay.com

Student Displays Knife In Springfield Classroom; No One Hurt

District 186 won’t discuss specifics of an incident last week where a young student at Graham Elementary School in Springfield reportedly displayed a knife in class. The president of the Springfield Education Association, Aaron Graves, describes the weapon as a “larger knife,” bigger than a standard pocket knife, but says it does not appear the student intended to threaten anyone with it. It’s unclear where the student got the knife. The teacher in the classroom was able to disarm the student.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person has been arrested and two are still wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Decatur. On Aug. 14 just before 4 a.m. police were called to the 1100 block of W. Wood St. for a person who was shot. The victim, Arrion L....
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Suspect's charge upgraded after domestic violence victim dies

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has had the charge against him upgraded after a woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

UIPD gives safety tips after recent incidents during first week

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - According to the Champaign Police Department, around 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, a University of Illinois female student was robbed on the intersection of Wright Street and Healey Street by three men. They were able to take her purse, wallet, along with her identification. Now, with classes starting to begin and more coming on campus, here's what the university police are doing to ensure that safety.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for shooters

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
RANTOUL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macarthur#Macarthur High School#Wand News#Mhs
WAND TV

Decatur man charged with multiple 2021 robberies gets 12-year sentence

DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — A 57-year-old man arrested for a string of robberies last December was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday. This comes after Charles M. Anderson pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in June. Other charges against him — including armed robbery, aggravated robber and aggravated battery — were dismissed as a result of the plea.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Violent weekend leaves one dead, three wounded in Champaign

Champaign, Ill. (WAND) — Three separate shootings left one person dead and injured three others from Friday night into Saturday morning. Officers responded to the first shooting on Cynthia Drive on Friday night after 11 p.m. Once on scene, they found a 23-year-old man shot in the arm. Police said he should recover from his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Family escapes Decatur house fire, dog rescued

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family of four was able to escape a house fire in Decatur Sunday night, and firefighters rescued their pet. Crews were called to the 4500 block of Shadow Dr. just before 11 p.m. Smoke and fire was showing on the lower level of the bi-level...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

23-year-old recovering after being shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A 23-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the arm. The initial investigation indicates there was a large fight in the area when shots were fired. CPD responded to Cynthia and Anita Drive. Upon arrival, police found the victim and rendered medical aid until he was taken to the hospital. He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
WCIA

Springfield man sentenced for counterfeiting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Springfield man was sentenced for credit card fraud. 31-year-old Calvin Christian III was sentenced Thursday for two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.  Christian received hardware to recode cards with magnetic strips. He then bought stolen credit card information over the internet to make fraudulent credit cards.   Federal […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Motorcycle crash kills one in Champaign County

St. Joseph, Ill. (WAND) — A 23-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Champaign County Coroner said Connor Wienke died after his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree off of W. Grand Avenue in St. Joseph. No other vehicles were involved. First responders...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

2 arrested after Hillsboro High School burglary

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are behind bars facing burglary charges after an incident at Hillsboro High School over the weekend. Hillsboro Police say the staff reviewed security camera footage and discovered the burglary happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20. Several tools and items...
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

Advanced Medical Transport serving Central Illinois

We are an emergency and non-emergency Paramedic service serving Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Rantoul, and parts of Vermilion County. We are a not-for profit entity operated for community benefit. We come to the aid of people who are sometimes having the worst day of their life. Our skilled caregivers are compassionate, kind, and clinically capable. We have a 100% new fleet that leverages the latest in technology and safety advantages. We are in the community at various events several times a week – everything from boat races to football games and visits to schools to promote health and safety.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ALERT: Gas leak in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A gas leak occurred in the 600 block of E. Locust Street Monday afternoon, according to the Bloomington Fire Department. The leak is from a 2-inch gas line that was cut by construction equipment. Members of the Bloomington Fire Department are on the scene. East...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy