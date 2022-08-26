ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

National Weather Service Issues Special Marine Warning For Portions of Brevard County Until 10:45 a.m. ET

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning including the Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nautical miles (nm), Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nm until 10:45 AM EDT.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Scattered showers forecast Monday afternoon

As we look towards 8:30 a.m., there's a couple rain showers seen off of the coast of Brevard County, and even thunderstorms. Towards the end of the launch window for the Artemis 1 Monday launch, the probability that weather conditions will be favorable for lift off goes down to 60%.
ENVIRONMENT
wogx.com

2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

More rain, rain coming our way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are still pinpointing high rain chances in Central Florida. Rain chances will be up to 70% on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances at 60% Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be close to the average,...
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Forecasters are monitoring a potential tropical depression in Atlantic

So far, we’ve been pretty lucky this season, but it’s not over until Nov. 30. There are four disturbances in the Atlantic, with one showing a path that could take it near Florida. However, if it stays on its current path, it won’t make landfall anywhere near us....
sebastiandaily.com

70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
click orlando

Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
click orlando

Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Disappointed Artemis 1 spectators pack up after scrubbed launch

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People packed up their stuff and headed out quickly from Jetty Park in Port Canaveral after hearing NASA scrubbed today's Artemis 1 launch. A bummer for people like Nicole Michael, who's here from the Czech Republic. "It's kind of sad because it was the opportunity...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brevard County Zoo project adds new designs

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Zoo will soon get some new additions based on a proposed project. The zoo released renderings of a new aquarium and conservation campus that will be built along the Indian River Lagoon. The nearly $100 million project would attract thousands of visitors,...
click orlando

20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
vieravoice.com

Rescued beagle pups arrive in Brevard

Eight of approximately 4,000 Beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, arrived at the Humane Society of Brevard in Cocoa, but there are already enough people who want to adopt them. The Humane Society expects to receive more of the dogs. “Right now, we have more applications than...
COCOA, FL

