spacecoastdaily.com
National Weather Service Issues Special Marine Warning For Portions of Brevard County Until 10:45 a.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning including the Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nautical miles (nm), Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nm until 10:45 AM EDT.
fox35orlando.com
Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
WESH
Scattered showers forecast Monday afternoon
As we look towards 8:30 a.m., there's a couple rain showers seen off of the coast of Brevard County, and even thunderstorms. Towards the end of the launch window for the Artemis 1 Monday launch, the probability that weather conditions will be favorable for lift off goes down to 60%.
wogx.com
2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
UPDATE: Traffic moving after rollover crash shut down I-4 eastbound in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on Interstate 4 in Central Florida need to use caution Tuesday morning. Traffic in the area is moving again though slowdowns are expected in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. First responders are still on the scene as they work...
click orlando
More rain, rain coming our way
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are still pinpointing high rain chances in Central Florida. Rain chances will be up to 70% on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances at 60% Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be close to the average,...
sebastiandaily.com
Forecasters are monitoring a potential tropical depression in Atlantic
So far, we’ve been pretty lucky this season, but it’s not over until Nov. 30. There are four disturbances in the Atlantic, with one showing a path that could take it near Florida. However, if it stays on its current path, it won’t make landfall anywhere near us....
sebastiandaily.com
70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week
Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
Fire damages home in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
click orlando
What’s the latest with Invest 91L and the other 3 systems in the tropics?
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are four areas to watch in the tropics. An area of low pressure moving closer to the Yucatán Peninsula has a 10% chance of development over the next five days. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. A small low pressure system...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
click orlando
Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
WESH
Orange County leaders approve plan to extend emergency rental assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders just approved a plan that could help renters facing skyrocketing increases. The county's emergency rental assistance program is over at the end of next month. About $16 million will be available and, for the first time, people whose rent has been increased...
wmfe.org
Orange County prepares to start a new $16 million rental assistance program
The Orange County Commission is poised Tuesday to approve a program for nearly $16 million more in rental assistance. Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2 — ERAP2 for short — is expected to start next month. A wider range of renters can receive these federal funds under the American...
‘It’s gotten worse’: Dozens of dead fish found floating in Orlando lake
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Orlando are worried about the wildlife in Lake Olive. Dozens of dead fish recently floated to the surface of the lake, which is located at the intersection of Summerlin Avenue and East South Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Neighbor Jennah...
click orlando
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
WESH
Disappointed Artemis 1 spectators pack up after scrubbed launch
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People packed up their stuff and headed out quickly from Jetty Park in Port Canaveral after hearing NASA scrubbed today's Artemis 1 launch. A bummer for people like Nicole Michael, who's here from the Czech Republic. "It's kind of sad because it was the opportunity...
Brevard County Zoo project adds new designs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Zoo will soon get some new additions based on a proposed project. The zoo released renderings of a new aquarium and conservation campus that will be built along the Indian River Lagoon. The nearly $100 million project would attract thousands of visitors,...
click orlando
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
vieravoice.com
Rescued beagle pups arrive in Brevard
Eight of approximately 4,000 Beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, arrived at the Humane Society of Brevard in Cocoa, but there are already enough people who want to adopt them. The Humane Society expects to receive more of the dogs. “Right now, we have more applications than...
