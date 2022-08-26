Americans have $175 on average in unused gift cards — here's how to maximize that forgotten cash during high inflation

Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer. Your savings account is the perfect home for your emergency fund. You may want to put money for other purposes in a different account. The advantages of doing so include tax breaks and easier access if you have a big bill coming up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 SNAP Payments?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) provides nutritional benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households nationwide. While the U.S....
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect
Retirees could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get some cleaning and organizing done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week
People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
SNAP Benefits 2022: Here’s Where To Use Your Upgraded Food Stamps
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will benefit 42 million people in 2022. The SNAP program, which provides cash benefits to families via an EBT card that can be used to buy food, non-alcoholic beverages, meal supplies, and equine companions, is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Stimulus check 2022: How to check if you are eligible for new direct payments
States across the country are issuing stimulus payments in response to rising inflation, but which groups receive checks differs by state. Here is how to see if you are eligible:
Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
Secret Food Stamps Loophole to Get Your Starbucks Fix with EBT
Despite what you might have heard, it's not really true that there's a Starbucks on every street corner, but enough are around that you shouldn't have any problem finding one in most American cities....
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
Social Security 2022: How to get maximum check worth an extra $1,830 monthly
For many seniors, Social Security checks often cash out around $2,364 each month, but some U.S. citizens are eligible to receive the maximum $4,194 monthly check if they take the proper steps.
Comments / 0