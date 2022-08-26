ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

indybay.org

Forced Birthers' Rally Disrupted

Forced birthers attempted to bring their message to Berkeley's Sproul Plaza. Bad idea. Womens rights groups were out in force to call out their posturing as defenders of what they referred to as "life" as opposed to already born people who can get pregnant. For the anti abortionists, women and girls somehow do not qualify as "life."
BERKELEY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond ESL Program parlays $50K toward service expansion

The Richmond Public Library’s Literacy for Every Adult Program’s (LEAP) ESL (English as a Second Language) component has been awarded $50,000 in funding from California Library Literacy Services (CLLS) to expand its services, according to Literacy Program Manager Abigail Sims-Evelyn. The funding will enable LEAP’s ESL Program to...
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond bikeshare program rides again with Charleston Mobility

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Richmond’s first-ever bikeshare program is getting a second life thanks to some serious hustle by City staff. In a special meeting Fri., Aug. 19, the Richmond City Council approved a contract with Charleston Mobility, Inc., to manage the operations needed to relaunch, evaluate and scale the City’s bikeshare system, according to Mayor Tom Butt in his E-Forum.
RICHMOND, CA
sfbayview.com

The Treasure Island mainstream media blockade is broken as islanders protest illegal eviction lotteries and tolls

Because they hide their activities, our plan has been to expose classist, racist Treasure Island power brokers. Over the last eight years beginning in 2014, the San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper has published 76 articles exposing the activities that the Navy and developers on Treasure Island have concealed, compromising the lives of low income, poor and people of color who live on the 404-acre toxic island.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
