Read full article on original website
Related
Chevron Richmond donates $94K to support vandalized schools and teachers in need
Chevron Richmond is donating $60,000 to six local schools that were vandalized in July, while also providing an additional $34,090 to fulfill classroom supply requests from 50 teachers across 21 schools in the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD). Mere weeks before the start of the new school year,...
Hacienda Heights welcomes housing applications from seniors
Hacienda Heights, a recently renovated affordable senior housing community in Richmond, is accepting applications for studios, one and two-bedroom apartments. Applications are open to seniors age 62 years or older and the frail elderly and are due by Thurs., Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. The new community, located at 525...
Groundwork Richmond awarded $700K to train young people in urban forestry/green jobs
Young people ages 18-25 from Richmond’s most disadvantaged communities will be trained in urban forestry/green jobs thanks to a $700,000 CalFire grant recently awarded to Groundwork Richmond. Three cohorts of 15 participants each will train for six months in both classroom and field training while receiving a monthly stipend....
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Mayor Responds to Racially Insensitive Remarks Made During City Meeting
An Antioch city council meeting that as set to discuss the appointment of a new city manager and police chief sparked comments that concerned the mayor. Mayor Lamar Thorpe has taken to social media to call out racially insensitive remarks made during the meeting, and the man who made the comments said he stands by them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
Booker T. Anderson Community Center restoration project hits delays
The project to restore Booker T. Anderson Community Center, which has been shuttered since it was ravaged by a two-alarm fire Oct. 28, 2020, is facing delays. While the project to refurbish the building was set to begin this summer, a disagreement over property insurance for the recently vandalized center has prompted the City to seek a new contractor.
Stanford tops Cal in latest college rankings
Stanford University is superior to the University of California Berkeley as a valuable stepping stone for students, according to the latest annual rankings by Niche.
Legacy of Dr. Henry Clark to be honored at Celebration of Life
A “Memorial Service Celebration of Life” will be held for the late Henry Arthur Clark, Ph.D. Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lucky A’s North Richmond Baseball Field, 925 Fred Jackson Way in Richmond. A North Richmond native, Dr. Clark passed away June 2, 2022; his legacy as a trailblazer of the environmental justice movement prevails.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Teen paralyzed in Richmond shooting and family now own home with community's support
RICHMOND, Calif. - Three years after bullets lodged in her spine nearly took her life, Ashley Parker is celebrating. Her home is one filled with family, flowers and freedom with ramps that allow her to go anywhere she wants for the first time in a long time. And it's all...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
indybay.org
Forced Birthers' Rally Disrupted
Forced birthers attempted to bring their message to Berkeley's Sproul Plaza. Bad idea. Womens rights groups were out in force to call out their posturing as defenders of what they referred to as "life" as opposed to already born people who can get pregnant. For the anti abortionists, women and girls somehow do not qualify as "life."
Richmond ESL Program parlays $50K toward service expansion
The Richmond Public Library’s Literacy for Every Adult Program’s (LEAP) ESL (English as a Second Language) component has been awarded $50,000 in funding from California Library Literacy Services (CLLS) to expand its services, according to Literacy Program Manager Abigail Sims-Evelyn. The funding will enable LEAP’s ESL Program to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond bikeshare program rides again with Charleston Mobility
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Richmond’s first-ever bikeshare program is getting a second life thanks to some serious hustle by City staff. In a special meeting Fri., Aug. 19, the Richmond City Council approved a contract with Charleston Mobility, Inc., to manage the operations needed to relaunch, evaluate and scale the City’s bikeshare system, according to Mayor Tom Butt in his E-Forum.
Free Habitot ‘mini museum’ set to visit Richmond Library
The Habitot children’s museum is bringing its traveling “mini museum” featuring hands-on exhibits and art, STEM and maker activities to the Richmond Public Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Tickets are free. “Our exhibits and activities are best for kids 0-5, and...
Aloha fun heading for Red Oak Victory’s next ‘Pancake Breakfast’
The aloha spirit will abound aboard the S.S. Red Oak Victory when the World War II Victory Ship hosts its next “Pancake Breakfast” Sun., Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its dockside home at 1337 Canal Blvd. in Richmond. Tickets to the aloha-themed Pancake Breakfast,...
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
sfbayview.com
The Treasure Island mainstream media blockade is broken as islanders protest illegal eviction lotteries and tolls
Because they hide their activities, our plan has been to expose classist, racist Treasure Island power brokers. Over the last eight years beginning in 2014, the San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper has published 76 articles exposing the activities that the Navy and developers on Treasure Island have concealed, compromising the lives of low income, poor and people of color who live on the 404-acre toxic island.
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
San Pablo community collab prep hundreds of youth for return to school
The Kiwanis Club of San Pablo and Latino business owners joined forces with the City of San Pablo on Saturday for a free backpack and school supplies giveaway at the San Pablo Library. The event served children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Young people and their families received 500 backpacks...
Acts of resistance: The Transgender District’s Riot Party puts trans, nonbinary and queer performers front and center
Over half a decade ago in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a restaurant on Turk and Taylor streets was the site of an uprising recognized as a pivotal moment in LGBTQIA+ history. As Diamond Stylz explains, “It’s one of those events — like Stonewall in New York, like Dewey’s [sit-ins]...
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 0