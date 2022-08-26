U.S. SEC says it adopted two amendments to its whistleblower program rules

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it adopted two amendments to whistleblower program rules, including one that would expand the circumstances in which a whistleblower can receive an award.

The other amendment "affirms the Commission's authority to consider the dollar amount of a potential award for the limited purpose of increasing an award but not to lower an award," the SEC said in a statement.

"Today's amendments enact two changes to help enhance the whistleblower program," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in the statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil Editing by Chris Reese

