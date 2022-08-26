ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

bocaratontribune.com

Nominees Announced for Junior League of Boca Raton’s 35th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) has announced the 36 local women who have been nominated for the 35th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year. Nonprofits from across South Florida have nominated one of their top volunteers to be considered for Woman Volunteer of the Year. The award recipient will be named at the annual luncheon on Friday, November 4 at Boca West Country Club.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes

At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners will approve the company’s plan to build at least […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs

Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
bocaratontribune.com

12 Th Annual White Coats-4-Care Reception Raised a Record $1 Million in Student Scholarship Funds to “Dress and Equip”

FAU Schmidt College of Medicine’s Incoming Class. Boca Raton, FL – Generating a record-breaking $1,029,800 in scholarship. funds to support the incoming class of medical students at Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt. College of Medicine, the College’s annual White Coats-4-Care (WC4C) major scholarship fundraiser. was hosted this...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Lake Worth man shoots friend while messing with gun

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot by his longtime friend who was handling a loaded gun. The incident occurred at the Emerald Isle apartment complex at the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Police say a...
LAKE WORTH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

BROWARD HEALTH APPOINTS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Broward Health named Joshua Lenchus, D.O., as its new chief medical officer. Dr. Lenchus most recently served as the healthcare system’s interim chief medical officer and will continue providing clinical leadership, direction and cooperation between physicians and Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory sites. “I am honored to lead...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Vegetarian Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Maoz Vegetarian Had Slime, Food Temperature Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Maoz Vegetarian, a vegetarian restaurant chain, was cited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for multiple violations in its Delray Beach location. The restaurant, at 430 East Linton Boulevard, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO IDs 2 fishermen who drowned in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.  Authorities identified the men Monday as Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20. A PBSO release did not specify places of residence for...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Section 8 Voucher Terminated

She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

