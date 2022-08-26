Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) has announced the 36 local women who have been nominated for the 35th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year. Nonprofits from across South Florida have nominated one of their top volunteers to be considered for Woman Volunteer of the Year. The award recipient will be named at the annual luncheon on Friday, November 4 at Boca West Country Club.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO