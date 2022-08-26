Read full article on original website
Nominees Announced for Junior League of Boca Raton’s 35th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon
Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) has announced the 36 local women who have been nominated for the 35th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year. Nonprofits from across South Florida have nominated one of their top volunteers to be considered for Woman Volunteer of the Year. The award recipient will be named at the annual luncheon on Friday, November 4 at Boca West Country Club.
New Wellness Center Brings Counseling and Complementary Therapeutic Services to Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL – Exceptional Services Group, LLC, located at 9250 Glades Rd Ste 111, will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Wellness Center on Wednesday, September 28, from 4PM to 6PM. Exceptional Services is expanding both the square footage and the scope of their services. The...
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners will approve the company’s plan to build at least […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs
Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
12 Th Annual White Coats-4-Care Reception Raised a Record $1 Million in Student Scholarship Funds to “Dress and Equip”
FAU Schmidt College of Medicine’s Incoming Class. Boca Raton, FL – Generating a record-breaking $1,029,800 in scholarship. funds to support the incoming class of medical students at Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt. College of Medicine, the College’s annual White Coats-4-Care (WC4C) major scholarship fundraiser. was hosted this...
GPS tracker, shooter's palm print found on victim's car in Greenacres shooting
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Two men from Broward County are locked up, one in Palm Beach County, in connection to a shooting in Greenacres. And from the evidence, investigators believe the shooter and his accomplice used a GPS tracker to keep tabs on the victim in the days before the shooting.
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted
Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia.
Lake Worth man shoots friend while messing with gun
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot by his longtime friend who was handling a loaded gun. The incident occurred at the Emerald Isle apartment complex at the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Police say a...
BROWARD HEALTH APPOINTS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER
Broward Health named Joshua Lenchus, D.O., as its new chief medical officer. Dr. Lenchus most recently served as the healthcare system’s interim chief medical officer and will continue providing clinical leadership, direction and cooperation between physicians and Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory sites. “I am honored to lead...
Man kills friend at West Palm apartment, thought gun wasn't loaded
A 25-year-old man was killed after he was shot by a longtime friend who thought a handgun wasn't loaded, West Palm Beach police said.
5-year-old boy pulled from pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach
A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being pulled from a swimming pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach.
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT
VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach Vegetarian Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Maoz Vegetarian Had Slime, Food Temperature Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Maoz Vegetarian, a vegetarian restaurant chain, was cited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for multiple violations in its Delray Beach location. The restaurant, at 430 East Linton Boulevard, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PBSO IDs 2 fishermen who drowned in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton
BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities identified the men Monday as Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20. A PBSO release did not specify places of residence for...
Section 8 Voucher Terminated
She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
Police activity on I-95 northbound near Palm Beach/Martin County line
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police activity on I-95 northbound at mile marker 88 near the Palm Beach County and Martin County line had one lane closed Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units treated one patient and took them to a local...
Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road-rage shooting
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a road rage incident on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
