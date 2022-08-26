ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man punched, robbed of Citi Bike by trio on Manhattan street

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a group of suspects who punched a man when robbing him of his Citi Bike on a Manhattan street on Wednesday, said.

The incident happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. when a 55-year-old man had left a Citi Bike unattended in front of 197 Seventh Ave. in Gramercy.

The three suspects stole the bicycle from the location, according to officials.

When the victim returned, he attempted to chase after the suspects to retrieve the bicycle when one of them struck the him in the head with a closed fist.

The suspects fled with the bicycle to parts unknown.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

