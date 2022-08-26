ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA to classify some 'forever chemicals' as hazardous

By Brigid Kennedy
 3 days ago

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed classifying certain so-called "forever chemicals" — which are believed to have serious health effects, and can be found in hundreds of household items — as hazardous substances, CNN reports.

Though polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, will not be banned as a result, the proposed new designation is still "one the most significant actions the EPA has taken to date" in addressing the compounds, notes The New York Times .

Forever chemicals take a long time to break down, and have been known to bleed into water and soil, as well as the blood of people and animals, explains CNN . New research also suggests the substances are far more dangerous to human health than previously thought, with links to heart issues, cancers, and immune problems.

The new EPA proposal would classify two commonly used PFAS — known as PFOA and PFOS — as hazardous substances under Superfund regulations, thereby making it easier for the government to mandate polluters pay fines for violations, as well as clean up their own hazards, CNN and The Washington Post report.

"Communities have suffered far too long from exposure to these forever chemicals," EPA administrator Michael Regan said. The new rule will "both help protect communities from PFAS pollution and seek to hold polluters accountable for their actions."

Activists have praised the new designation, but Republicans are concerned it unfairly burdens manufacturers and businesses, the Times notes.

Once the proposal is published in the federal register, the public will have 60 days to comment before the rule becomes final.

Can the CDC be fixed?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is done being the nation's punching bag. After a brutal and chaotic two years marred by its response to the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC will soon undergo a sweeping and dramatic revamp, Director Rochelle Walensky announced last week. "For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations," Walensky said in a statement. Moving forward, she added, agency culture will emphasize "accountability, collaboration, communication, and timeliness." At this point, however, with its "pretty dramatic, pretty public mistakes" out on the table, can the CDC even be saved? If so … how? And is the admission of incompetence enough to set into motion the overhaul the agency needs? The media weighs in below:
