Durham, NC

247Sports

Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU

NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Depth Chart Notes: Week One vs. Temple

Head coach Mike Elko and the Duke Blue Devils released the initial depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday afternoon ahead of the Friday opener against Temple. The Blue Devils return a number of starters on both sides of the ball though several are lining up at new positions under the new coaching staff. Ahead of Week One against the Owls, here's the breakdown the positions and which players are set to see the field early on.
DURHAM, NC
Football
247Sports

UNC Football: Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark previews Week 1 clash

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel two-and-a-half hours west to Boone, North Carolina in order to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Tar Heels already played over the weekend in Week 0, beating Florida A&M 56-24 at home. As for App State, Saturday’s noon kickoff will be their first game of the season. Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark brings a 20-7 record into the fourth year of his tenure at App State and previewed Saturday's game against the Tar Heels during his weekly press conference Monday.
BOONE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

