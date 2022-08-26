ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fb101.com

Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL

The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Kitchn

I Tried the Viral 1905 Salad and It’s My New Favorite Make-Ahead Lunch

Tucked away in the Ybor City area of Tampa, Florida, is a legendary spot called Columbia Restaurant. I was fortunate to go there myself, about eight years ago, and tried everything from their luscious seafood paella to their vibrant 1905 salad, which is assembled tableside. Why is it called 1905, you ask? That’s the year the restaurant opened. Considering this recipe is 117 years old, I figured I should try it out.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale

A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
TAMPA, FL
foodanddine.com

Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles

“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's Denard Span helps single moms ride in style

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Trop never looked so good. Forget angels in the outfield. There were tables. Lots of them with elegant place settings. There was food, several courses of it. It was a night of celebrating and a night of honoring. What You Need To Know. Denard Span...
TAMPA, FL
floridainsider.com

The Florida Aquarium Rooftop Terrace offers an entirely new event space overlooking Tampa Bay

The Florida Aquarium Rooftop Terrace – Photo courtesy: The Florida Aquarium Facebook page. The famous Florida Aquarium in Channelside and Downtown Tampa has opened up its doors to a brand new space that overlooks the bustling Port Tampa Bay and the city. With a maximum capacity of over 200 people, The Florida Aquarium’s brand new rooftop terrace is ready to hold any celebration imaginable in Tampa. From weddings to parties, the terrace offers a one-of-a-kind experience.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach

There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Essential Italian Restaurants

Italy. This coastal country along the Mediterranean has left a powerful mark on Western cuisine, disproportionate to its size. Italy has gifted us with the freshest flavors, ingredients and dishes. Ingredients from diverse climates and geographical regions of the Southern European nation have contributed to the richness of its cuisine. There’s nduja from the Calabrian coast, pizza and limoncello from Naples, truffles from Piedmont, Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto for a charcuterie plate from Emilia Romagna and of course, Sicilian bread and pasta. Your tastebuds will never bore on a culinary journey through Italia – but don’t pack your bags just yet. At the following restaurants, you can taste the delights of Italy without leaving Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Concert Events To Attend

So much is going on in the city for the next couple days. Even tonight we have Tricky Daddy, Trina, and Plies to name a few at Yuengling Center tonight. There is a concert for Sam E. Hues tonight and a party for Shock G this Sunday to name a few events. The one thing about 813/727 is that there is something to do every weekend. So buckle up and get ready to have a great time.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music

West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local minority business owner wins prestigious award

Dr. Shirley Davis has many monikers – global workforce expert, bestselling author and successful business owner, to name a few – and can now add Golden Gavel Award recipient to the list. During an Aug. 20 ceremony in Nashville, Toastmasters International presented the Tampa resident with its most...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

A literal tubular home is now for sale in St. Petersburg

A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

