How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular Dunedin waterfront restaurant Bon Appétit will soon have new owners
Don’t worry, the fine dining eatery and its menu aren’t going anywhere.
fb101.com
Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL
The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.
I Tried the Viral 1905 Salad and It’s My New Favorite Make-Ahead Lunch
Tucked away in the Ybor City area of Tampa, Florida, is a legendary spot called Columbia Restaurant. I was fortunate to go there myself, about eight years ago, and tried everything from their luscious seafood paella to their vibrant 1905 salad, which is assembled tableside. Why is it called 1905, you ask? That’s the year the restaurant opened. Considering this recipe is 117 years old, I figured I should try it out.
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles
“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
Bay News 9
Tampa's Denard Span helps single moms ride in style
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Trop never looked so good. Forget angels in the outfield. There were tables. Lots of them with elegant place settings. There was food, several courses of it. It was a night of celebrating and a night of honoring. What You Need To Know. Denard Span...
floridainsider.com
The Florida Aquarium Rooftop Terrace offers an entirely new event space overlooking Tampa Bay
The Florida Aquarium Rooftop Terrace – Photo courtesy: The Florida Aquarium Facebook page. The famous Florida Aquarium in Channelside and Downtown Tampa has opened up its doors to a brand new space that overlooks the bustling Port Tampa Bay and the city. With a maximum capacity of over 200 people, The Florida Aquarium’s brand new rooftop terrace is ready to hold any celebration imaginable in Tampa. From weddings to parties, the terrace offers a one-of-a-kind experience.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Cupcakes, cookies, markets & more
You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.
995qyk.com
Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach
There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Essential Italian Restaurants
Italy. This coastal country along the Mediterranean has left a powerful mark on Western cuisine, disproportionate to its size. Italy has gifted us with the freshest flavors, ingredients and dishes. Ingredients from diverse climates and geographical regions of the Southern European nation have contributed to the richness of its cuisine. There’s nduja from the Calabrian coast, pizza and limoncello from Naples, truffles from Piedmont, Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto for a charcuterie plate from Emilia Romagna and of course, Sicilian bread and pasta. Your tastebuds will never bore on a culinary journey through Italia – but don’t pack your bags just yet. At the following restaurants, you can taste the delights of Italy without leaving Tampa Bay.
Lynching marker unveiled at Tampa Riverwalk
Tampa Bay is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, theme parks, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup champs, and beautiful weather. But, like most of the country, Tampa has a dark past rooted in racism.
wild941.com
Tampa Concert Events To Attend
So much is going on in the city for the next couple days. Even tonight we have Tricky Daddy, Trina, and Plies to name a few at Yuengling Center tonight. There is a concert for Sam E. Hues tonight and a party for Shock G this Sunday to name a few events. The one thing about 813/727 is that there is something to do every weekend. So buckle up and get ready to have a great time.
995qyk.com
Hope Is A Great Family Dog And Is Looking For A Fur-Ever Home
Hope is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Hope is a great family dog and is looking for a fur-ever home. She is a seven month old Pit mix who loves dogs of all sizes. Hope is a great family dog and is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.
Labor Day Events And Activities In The Tampa, Clearwater, And St. Petersburg Area
Labor Day Weekend is ahead – what are your family plans? Are you looking for a fun way to enjoy the extended weekend with family and friends? Here are a few events you can plan on for this Labor Day weekend. Bier Fest at Busch
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music
West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based pay model, but not without criticism
Dunedin-based Feinstein Group has implemented the structure at all of its properties.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local minority business owner wins prestigious award
Dr. Shirley Davis has many monikers – global workforce expert, bestselling author and successful business owner, to name a few – and can now add Golden Gavel Award recipient to the list. During an Aug. 20 ceremony in Nashville, Toastmasters International presented the Tampa resident with its most...
cltampa.com
A literal tubular home is now for sale in St. Petersburg
A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
