ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating an inmate death that happened at the county detention facility Friday evening. The Coroner said an inmate at Abbeville County Detention Facility suddenly died last night, August 26. The Coroner said the inmate was a 56...

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO