duboiscountyfreepress.com
City of Huntingburg partnering with IU to create park and rec master plan
The City of Huntingburg and Indiana University’s Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands has recently partnered to create a Parks & Recreation System Master Plan. The goal of this partnership is to produce a plan that ensures Huntingburg’s parks system meets the needs of residents both now and into the future. The plan will also identify gaps and future shortfalls, establish development priorities, and create an implementation strategy. This planning effort provides an opportunity to take an assessment of all the physical and programmatic resources in the City’s Parks & Recreation Department and determine the priorities for future investment.
14news.com
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention. It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features. Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool. There’s also massive outdoor...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana needs volunteers, offers free training Sept. 27
Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana needs volunteers in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer and Washington counties and will host a free training on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Albany location, 502 Hausfeldt Lane. Hosparus Health...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Patoka Lake Clean Up Day set for Sept. 24
The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office, 4512 N. Cuzco Road, Dubois. Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and will be assigned...
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Warrick County pickleball court
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A new pickleball court is coming to Warrick County. Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. said a groundbreaking ceremony for the new court is set for Tuesday. Everyone is invited to celebrate. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at 5433 Vann Road, near Vann Road Park. Pickleball […]
wamwamfm.com
Turkey Trot Quickly Approaching
We are just over two weeks away from a big weekend in Daviess County with the Montgomery Turkey Trot and the White River Valley Antique Show, September 8th through the 11th. Both events draw thousands of people to our community. DeWayne Shake, the chairman of the Turkey Trot, says this year’s festival is bigger and better with more live entertainment at the Ruritan Park…
14news.com
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next court appearance for EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, has been moved up from late next month to this week. Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony. [Previous Story: EVSC board approves Amy Word’s...
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Patoka Lake hosts King’s Bridge kayak tour Sept. 11
Bring your kayak for a tour upstream of Patoka Lake beginning from King’s Bridge Boat Ramp on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. Bald eagles, beaver, and other wildlife can be seen along the two-hour journey to Grimes Lake Marsh. Plan to arrive by 9:45 a.m. to sign in and get your boat in the water so the trip can leave promptly at 10 a.m.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Caution: Runners and walkers coming through for 10th Heartland Marathon
Huntingburg — The day is almost here! Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run is taking place in Huntingburg, Indiana on Saturday, September 3. Residents are encouraged to grab a friend or a family member to volunteer along the route to direct runners and encourage them. Signs, music, or just good, old-fashioned clapping along with words of support go a long way in encouraging a runner or walker to keep pushing toward the finish line. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. (ET).
wevv.com
Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores
Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year. A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores. The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will...
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Thyen-Clark Cultural Center to feature local artist’s work
Jasper Community Arts will feature the work of Ferdinand-native and award-winning artist, Curtis R. Uebelhor for September and October at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Curt Uebelhor received his BS degree in Fine Art from the University of Southern Indiana in 1981. Following completion of his master’s degree in sculpture from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, he was the assistant director of the New Harmony Gallery Contemporary Art in New Harmony, Indiana, for 11 years.
wevv.com
47th annual Frog Follies in full swing at Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds
Car lovers from all over the nation gathered at the Vanderburgh County fairgrounds this weekend for the 47th annual Frog Follies. "It's kind of like the 4H fair, it's a little bit of Americana all in one place... A lot of the rods are rods that would have typically been built in the 50's and 60's - they're just classic. Everything is individual, everything is unique," explained Pete Swain of the Evansville Iron Street Rod Club.
14news.com
Ellis Park holds pet adoption event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several local humane societies and adoption centers took part in a big event at Ellis Park in coordination with Saturday’s wiener dog races. Five total organizations were on hand, including the Vanderburgh Humane Society, Feline Fix, PAAWS No Kill Animal Rescue, New Life Rescue and Adoption, and New Hope Animal Rescue in Henderson. Organizers say many of these shelters are at or beyond their preferred capacity.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Democratic party to host pulled pork dinner
Jeff Hill, Democrat Candidate for State Senate District 48 will be the featured speaker at the. Dubois County Democrats Pulled Pork Dinner on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Ferdinand. Senior Center 313 West 9th Street in Ferdinand. Hill, from Princeton, is a former Gibson County Deputy Sheriff and currently...
Benefit raises money for families displaced by explosion
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been over two weeks since a deadly explosion rocked Weinbach Avenue, leaving three people dead, one injured, and 11 families without a home. Now, a business owner on Weinbach is lending a helping hand. Stephen Horning owns The Dojo Recording on North Weinbach Avenue. Before the explosion on August […]
wevv.com
North Posey High School moves to eLearning Tuesday
A Posey County, Indiana school will be making some changes to students schedules. North Posey County officials say North Posey High School will have an eLearning day Tuesday, August 30th. The district says the school has been without air condition due to a technical issue, which is still being resolved.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 29, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kandus Edwards; Tali A. Feldmeier; Bruce J. Sander; Julie M. McCord; Julieta A. Morales; Megan Ellen McGregor; Joseph D. Blair; David M. Burk; Jessica L. Ritchie; Tylen H. Terry; Dylan M. Storm; Rodney D. Collier; Robert T. Stinnett; Ashley Naranjo; Chastity M. Dalton; Shelden D. Smith.
14news.com
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out. The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica...
