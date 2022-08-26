Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
LIBERTY COUNTY FATAL UPDATE
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 90, approximately two miles west of Devers. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Aug. 25, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a 2013 Dodge Avenger was traveling westbound, attempted to pass another vehicle, and struck head-on a 2011 Nissan Rouge that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Dodge, Waymon Smith, 31, of Beaumont, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Liberty County Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis. The passenger, Jaron Smith, 28, of Beaumont, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Liberty County Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis. The driver of the Nissan, Kimberly Gary, 52, of Beaumont, was flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermon Downtown with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.
Magnolia ISD elementary school lockdown lifted after reported gunshots in the area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities placed a Magnolia ISD elementary school in Montgomery County on temporary lockdown after reports of gunshots in the area. Details are limited, but deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that Williams Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. As...
SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is now on the scene. They will be working the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident.
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartment
MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. MCTXSheriff is investigating a shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. On 8/20/22, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
2 women shot in Friendswood neighborhood were sisters, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) — Two young women, whom authorities said were sisters, were shot when arguing with a man in a Friendswood-area neighborhood on Monday night, leaving one of them dead. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the other woman shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry was rushed...
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male believed to have been assaulted was transported from another location to the hospital. Units arrived on the scene along with East Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD. At 12:15 am the victim was pronounced deceased. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors is transporting the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Detectives are also on a second scene off Stewart Street in New Caney where a vehicle was found with blood inside. They believe it is related to the homicide scene.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigates Apple Story burglary at The Woodlands Mall
THE WOODLANDS, TX - On August 29, 2022, at around 08:00 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a burglary at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry into the Apple Store after hours. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in the gray four-door passenger car pictured here.
Motorcyclist killed in Huffman after getting hit by 2 vehicles, deputies say
HUFFMAN, Texas - Authorities said a motorcyclist died Saturday evening after getting hit by two vehicles in the Huffman area. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened a little after 6 p.m. in the 24500 block of FM 2100 Rd. near 1960. That's when deputies said three motorcyclists were stopped in the northbound lanes, waiting for traffic to clear a speeding Jeep Wrangler driven by a "juvenile female" rear-ended one of the riders.
Man in suspicious car attempting to solicit girls near Dueitt Middle School, Spring ISD police say
Officials have identified the vehicle and no other incidents have been reported pertaining to the car, but are warning people to be aware of their surroundings.
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Man reportedly trying to solicit young girls near Spring ISD middle school, police say
SPRING, Texas – The Spring Independent School District and Precinct 4 deputies are sending a warning out to students and their families about a man who has been reportedly trying to solicit young girls near a middle school. According to Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman’s office was made aware...
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say
A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year across the United...
BRENHAM POLICE INVOLVED IN HIGH SPEED CHASE FRIDAY
A traffic stop late Friday turned into a high speed chase for Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that late Friday night at 11:35, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to effect a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle that showed to be stolen out of Utah. The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade at high speeds. Officer Caskey was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation system, which caused the driver to take the West Main Street exit as the tire went flat. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and was located by Officer Marburger and Sgt. Guerrero of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. The driver resisted but was taken into custody and identified as Julian Martin, 30 of Austin. Martin was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz.
2 people hit by car, 1 killed while pushing vehicle off main lanes in Hockley
HOCKLEY, Texas - Authorities said two people were hit by another car Sunday while pushing another vehicle off the main lanes in the Hockley area. Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed officers were responding to US 290 near Kickapoo, where "persons were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes." That's when they were hit by another oncoming vehicle. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while another was airlifted to a hospital.
Harris Co. inmates wait too long to get into jail, fix costs you millions
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The blue chairs lining the intake room at the Harris County Joint Processing Center were more packed than usual in July. But, it wasn’t just because there were five times as many people arrested that month compared to January. Our 13 Investigates analysis of...
MCSO INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SLEEPY HOLLOW
On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
