Camas, WA

Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course

Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
ClarkCountyToday

Rural Clark County home destroyed by fire

Fire was fully involved before fire department arrived. A family was displaced and a home was a total loss by a fire Saturday in rural Clark County. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Saturday (Aug. 27) at 4:49 p.m. off of NE 50th Ave. in the 5700 block of 246th Street in rural Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Portland Tribune

Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County

Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Attic fire in Vancouver displaces three

Firefighters entered the structure to fight the fire in the attic and ensure that all residents were out of the home safely. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist three occupants who were displaced by an attic fire in Vancouver. Just after 10 p.m. on Thursday...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Washougal mayor resigns, will relocate for career opportunity

Mayor Pro Tem David Stuebe will fulfill the mayoral function until the Council appoints someone to fill the vacant Council Position 1 seat. Rochelle Ramos is resigning as Washougal mayor (City Council Position 1) effective at midnight on Sept. 17. Ramos is pursuing a career growth opportunity in another state. Mayor Pro Tem David Stuebe will fulfill the mayoral function until the Council appoints someone to fill the vacant Council Position 1 seat.
WASHOUGAL, WA
etxview.com

Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure

Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

Lane closure slated for Hwy 217 in Beaverton

ODOT will close one southbound lane on OR 217 between Southwest Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road from Sept. 9-19.A southbound section of Highway 217 in Beaverton will be reduced to one lane for 11 days starting in the evening on Friday, Sept. 9. The lane closure will be between two exits — Southwest Hall Boulevard (Highway 141) and Scholls Ferry Road (Highway 210) — from about 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, until about 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. That construction schedule is subject to change, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes will not be affected by...
BEAVERTON, OR
hillsboroherald.com

What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?

In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
HILLSBORO, OR

