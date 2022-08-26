Read full article on original website
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
iheart.com
Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
ClarkCountyToday
City of Battle Ground seeking applications for Parks & Community Engagement Advisory Board
Applicants for the position must reside, own property, and/or own a business within the city of Battle Ground or urban growth area. The city of Battle Ground is seeking applications for a vacant position on its volunteer Parks & Community Engagement Advisory (PACE) Board. The current term for this vacant position ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
thereflector.com
Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course
Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
ClarkCountyToday
Rural Clark County home destroyed by fire
Fire was fully involved before fire department arrived. A family was displaced and a home was a total loss by a fire Saturday in rural Clark County. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Saturday (Aug. 27) at 4:49 p.m. off of NE 50th Ave. in the 5700 block of 246th Street in rural Clark County.
Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County
Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
Don’t swim, splash, water ski, power boat in Willamette River near St. Johns, health officials warn
People should not swim, water ski or power boat in the Willamette River near Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood due to a toxic cyanobacteria bloom, state health authorities warned Friday. The warning applies to the Willamette from near Cathedral Park south to the Willamette Cove area just north of the...
Embattled OHSU faces possible strike of 7,400 health and support workers
Already deep into what its top executive calls “crisis mode” over financial losses, Oregon Health & Science University now has another problem: About 7,400 respiratory therapists, pharmacists, and other employees on Friday voted overwhelmingly to authorize their bargaining teams to call a strike. About 94% of workers represented...
ClarkCountyToday
Attic fire in Vancouver displaces three
Firefighters entered the structure to fight the fire in the attic and ensure that all residents were out of the home safely. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist three occupants who were displaced by an attic fire in Vancouver. Just after 10 p.m. on Thursday...
KXL
Person Who Died On Columbia Gorge Hiking Trail Identified
CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams recovered the body of a man who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies say...
‘We're done with Portland’: Some residents move away over what they say is the city's lack of response to homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Rapid Response Bio-Clean team worked for hours to clear out a large homeless camp at Southeast 80th Avenue and Rhine Street Monday morning — one that nearby residents said they'd reported to the city hundreds of times throughout summer, without much success. "At...
Rite Aid pharmacy in NE Portland temporarily closed without warning last week, patient says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Renae Corbett has been going to the Rite Aid pharmacy at Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott Street to pick up her medication for the past decade. “I'm on heart medication, diabetes medication and an anti-viral that stops the progression of my disease,” said Corbett. She...
ClarkCountyToday
Washougal mayor resigns, will relocate for career opportunity
Mayor Pro Tem David Stuebe will fulfill the mayoral function until the Council appoints someone to fill the vacant Council Position 1 seat. Rochelle Ramos is resigning as Washougal mayor (City Council Position 1) effective at midnight on Sept. 17. Ramos is pursuing a career growth opportunity in another state. Mayor Pro Tem David Stuebe will fulfill the mayoral function until the Council appoints someone to fill the vacant Council Position 1 seat.
etxview.com
Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure
Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
Man Dies After Diving Off 50-Foot Cliff into Washington’s Toutle River: Report
Local authorities recovered the body of 23-year-old William Lewis Hogg, Troy Brightbill of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Search efforts concluded after a day of looking for Hogg in the Toutle River. Hogg, a resident of Battle Ground, Washington, did not resurface from the water after jumping into...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground groomer wins Best of Clark County recognition for second year in a row
Wags N’ Whiskers Pet Grooming in Battle Ground serves its furry clients with a thorough sense of care. The business recently won Best of Clark County recognition in the grooming category for the second year in a row. “It’s great,” owner Lloyd Neste said of the award. “The first...
Lane closure slated for Hwy 217 in Beaverton
ODOT will close one southbound lane on OR 217 between Southwest Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road from Sept. 9-19.A southbound section of Highway 217 in Beaverton will be reduced to one lane for 11 days starting in the evening on Friday, Sept. 9. The lane closure will be between two exits — Southwest Hall Boulevard (Highway 141) and Scholls Ferry Road (Highway 210) — from about 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, until about 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. That construction schedule is subject to change, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes will not be affected by...
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
Arsons target ex-girlfriend; Felon held on $100K bail
A 47-year-old man, accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house in Longview, made his first Cowlitz County court appearance on Monday to face arson charges.
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
hillsboroherald.com
What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?
In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
