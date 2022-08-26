ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers

(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing starts classes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Aug. 29, was the first day of school for many districts in the Commonwealth, but it was also the first day ever for UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg. Aug. 29 marked the start of the inaugural semester for the UPMC...
HARRISBURG, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands

Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Free internet may be available for Harrisburg families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With school back in session, families in the Capital Region might find themselves eligible for free internet. If your family qualifies for programs like Federal Pell Grants, National School Lunch vouchers, SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance, you mostly likely qualify for free internet services. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania election rules changes considered

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos

Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

