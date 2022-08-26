Read full article on original website
Good news: Pennsylvania won’t tax your student loan forgiveness after all
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect a note from the state Press Secretary’s office confirming forgiven student loans will not be treated as taxable income in Pennsylvania. A previous version of this article reported that Pennsylvania residents as among those who would be potentially be taxed for forgiven student debt.
Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers
(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
The Inflation Reduction Act is good for Pennsylvania | Opinion
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - the most significant climate legislation in our nation’s history - will be a game changer for American industries, workers, and future generations. It is also especially good news for Pennsylvania.
Which Pa. colleges offer the ‘best value’? It may not be the ones you’d think
A new ranking of the Best Colleges in America by school data aggregator Niche.com also includes a new ranking of universities that offer the “best value.”. And despite its $60,000-a-year sticker price, the University of Pennsylvania was near the top of both rankings. Niche’s latest iteration of the best...
Pa.’s unreliable lobbyist disclosure website is getting a user-friendly upgrade
HARRISBURG — An initiative to improve the online system that lobbyists use to disclose which organizations have hired them and how they spend money to influence policy got a major boost in this year’s state budget. A line item listed only as “Lobbying Disclosure” under the Department of...
Pennsylvania senior living facility has solution to staff shortages: robots | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing starts classes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Aug. 29, was the first day of school for many districts in the Commonwealth, but it was also the first day ever for UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg. Aug. 29 marked the start of the inaugural semester for the UPMC...
Despite event approval, Satanic Temple still suing Northern York, ‘and we’re going to win’
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Still no after-school Satan club — at least, not unless a court eventually overturns that decision — but The Satanic Temple can hold a one-time back-to-school event in Northern High School’s auditorium. Nice achievement, from the organization’s point of view?
Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands
Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
Another Pa. school district is banning the use of cell phones: report
Another Pennsylvania school district has announced that it will not allow students to access their cell phones during the school day. The Washington School District in western Pa. made the change to its policy right before the start of the new school year, according to WPXI. “We not only need...
Federal and state departments create partnership to enforce labor laws in Pa.
The Department of Labor & Industry and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division have announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the two government agencies to share information regarding violations of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the investigation purview of both departments. “Our...
Free internet may be available for Harrisburg families
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With school back in session, families in the Capital Region might find themselves eligible for free internet. If your family qualifies for programs like Federal Pell Grants, National School Lunch vouchers, SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance, you mostly likely qualify for free internet services. The...
PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care...
Pennsylvania election rules changes considered
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss...
Penn State Health’s new hospital, and other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has completed construction on the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center at State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The hospital expects to open on Oct. 3. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center will include 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various...
Mystery blood; Lady Gaga show; Wawa and restaurant plans: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 92; Low: 73. Mostly sunny. Chris Stapleton performs Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium during his “All-American Road Show.” (Photo by Vicki Vellios Briner, for PennLive.com) Places to go: Developers are proposing new restaurants, housing developments, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Hazing...
After Knead: Why restaurants are difficult – although not impossible – for unions to organize
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On the first Knead-less Friday night in Midtown Harrisburg since the restaurant opened in 2016, labor activists are wondering what’s next for their movement. Sam Weymouth, who has a nascent organization called “717 Restaurant Workers United,” has tried and failed to help organize workers...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
