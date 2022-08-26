ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefielders donate to orphanage in Kenya

In July, a group of twenty-two people, many from Ridgefield and surrounding towns, traveled to Kenya and Tanzania on a safari trip. During the planning, each traveler was asked if they wanted to bring an extra suitcase filled with needed items to donate to a local orphanage there called Arrive Kenya.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

WBDC’s Women Rising Gala to feature fashion icon and Connecticut First Lady

Fashion icon and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Business Development Council’s (WBDC’s) Annual Women Rising Gala and Awards Celebration, to be held Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Annie Lamont, First Lady of Connecticut and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT, will serve as the event’s Honorary Chair.
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28

Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Tournament in Wilton on Sept. 26

The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host the 2022 John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Jersey Mike’s on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton. Celebrities joining us will be MC Steve Phillips, Jordan Reed, former NFL Pro Bowl tight end and Italian American stand- up...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury's JK’s Texas Hot Weiners Closes Its Doors After Nearly 100 Years

A Danbury staple and beloved family business, JK’s Texas Hot Weiners, located at 126 South Street, closed its doors over the weekend. Both the property and the restaurant have been on the market for quite some time but the news still comes as a shock to locals who took to social media to express their sadness.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Fairfield Assists New Business Venture

Fairfield, CT - The Fairfield Department of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce its latest micro-enterprise assistance grant awarded to *andHOW! Graphics, located at 303 Linwood Avenue in Fairfield. The grant has enabled *andHOW! Graphics to purchase specialized equipment to expand its business operations in Fairfield. *andHOW! Graphics...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Author Mark Holmes invites you to learn more about Danbury-based book: Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck

Danbury Connecticut 1957: Travel through time with WWII veteran and milkman Herb Lundy as he unravels the mysteries of the fruit of the Spirit while finding a new destiny in a future that desperately needs his help. Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck is a nostalgic novel set in Danbury Connecticut in the late 1950s that intertwines fact, fiction, and the author’s own testimony into one heartfelt tale of faith and reclamation. An encounter with a gentle stranger sends Herb on a series of trips through time to discover the fruit of the Spirit with a joyful ending.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo Participate in 2022 Dream Ride

Yesterday, Saturday, August 27, Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo from Windsor Locks, CT participated in the 2022 Dream Ride in Farmington, CT. The Dream Ride Experience is the signature fundraising event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Dream Riders are Special Olympics athletes and individuals with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set to Twirl and Tango on September 17

Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance-off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: JK Sign Company

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JK Sign...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Welcome New Teachers to Wilton Public Schools!

Wilton Public Schools would like to welcome 26 new staff members to the Warrior community!. Last week new teachers received an orientation complete with a trolley ride lead by Human Resources Director, Maria Coleman and Library Media Specialist, Kenneth Dunaj. During the district wide convocation, staff were assembled into groups to complete an art project of tiles inspired by the Portrait of a Graduate verbiage. These tiles will be on display in the Zellner Gallery at the high school. The tiles represent the creativity, passion and energy of a new year. We welcome all the new staff members and look forward to a terrific school year ahead!
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

The Wilton Playshop Auditions for Jekyll & Hyde

The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday, September 13th at 7pm at The Wilton Playshop. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on Wednesday, September 14th. Directed by Todd Santa Maria with musical direction by Jerold Goldstein, the show will run October 28- November 12, 2022.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Public Library 2022 September Program Calendar

The Friends of the Library annual fundraiser, Party in the Stacks, is back!. This year's event hosts a storybook theme, Party in the Stacks, Where Dreams Come True. This adults-only event features delicious themed appetizers from Christopher Martin's, specialty drink and adult beverages from The Crushed Grape, music, dancing, raffle/auction prizes, and a trivia contest! Costumes are optional, but encouraged. What could be better than channeling your inner childhood storybook hero - whether a princess, wizard, or Winnie the Pooh - and celebrating in the library after-hours! Tickets are available to purchase at Bidding Owl, (credit/paypal) or at the Library Circulation desk (cash/check).
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Permits for Southbury Transfer Station Required Beginning September 1, 2022

A reminder that beginning September 1, 2022 all residents of Southbury wishing to use the town’s transfer station are required to have a permit. Permits are free of charge. Residents whose cars are registered in Southbury need to obtain the permit at the Transfer Station, located at 231 Kettletown Road. Vehicle registration showing Southbury address must be provided to the Transfer Station employee and stickers will be applied to the inside of the windshield. Permits are valid for three years.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police SRO Head Back to School!

We would like to welcome everyone back to school and wish you all a great year! Our three School Resource Officers (SRO) have been waiting all Summer to get back to their schools. They're happy to see you, so say hello, and give them a fist pump or a high five when you see them.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Community Children's Chorus for Grades 3 - 8!

Music on the Hill invites children in grades 3 - 8 to join the Community Children's Chorus! Open to all children who love to sing! Singers will sing music from a variety of genres and cultures in order to build music reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence and having fun!
FAIRFIELD, CT

