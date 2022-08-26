Read full article on original website
Ridgefielders donate to orphanage in Kenya
In July, a group of twenty-two people, many from Ridgefield and surrounding towns, traveled to Kenya and Tanzania on a safari trip. During the planning, each traveler was asked if they wanted to bring an extra suitcase filled with needed items to donate to a local orphanage there called Arrive Kenya.
Save your seat! Girls entering grades 4th to 8th are invited to join the Fall 2022 Ms President US program
The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions and to know that they can achieve them. As Ridgefield's First Selectman, Rudy Marconi, stated, "Ms President US fills a niche that is very important - we need to have.
WBDC’s Women Rising Gala to feature fashion icon and Connecticut First Lady
Fashion icon and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Business Development Council’s (WBDC’s) Annual Women Rising Gala and Awards Celebration, to be held Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Annie Lamont, First Lady of Connecticut and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT, will serve as the event’s Honorary Chair.
Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28
Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Tournament in Wilton on Sept. 26
The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host the 2022 John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Jersey Mike’s on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton. Celebrities joining us will be MC Steve Phillips, Jordan Reed, former NFL Pro Bowl tight end and Italian American stand- up...
Danbury's JK’s Texas Hot Weiners Closes Its Doors After Nearly 100 Years
A Danbury staple and beloved family business, JK’s Texas Hot Weiners, located at 126 South Street, closed its doors over the weekend. Both the property and the restaurant have been on the market for quite some time but the news still comes as a shock to locals who took to social media to express their sadness.
Town of Fairfield Assists New Business Venture
Fairfield, CT - The Fairfield Department of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce its latest micro-enterprise assistance grant awarded to *andHOW! Graphics, located at 303 Linwood Avenue in Fairfield. The grant has enabled *andHOW! Graphics to purchase specialized equipment to expand its business operations in Fairfield. *andHOW! Graphics...
Author Mark Holmes invites you to learn more about Danbury-based book: Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck
Danbury Connecticut 1957: Travel through time with WWII veteran and milkman Herb Lundy as he unravels the mysteries of the fruit of the Spirit while finding a new destiny in a future that desperately needs his help. Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck is a nostalgic novel set in Danbury Connecticut in the late 1950s that intertwines fact, fiction, and the author’s own testimony into one heartfelt tale of faith and reclamation. An encounter with a gentle stranger sends Herb on a series of trips through time to discover the fruit of the Spirit with a joyful ending.
Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo Participate in 2022 Dream Ride
Yesterday, Saturday, August 27, Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo from Windsor Locks, CT participated in the 2022 Dream Ride in Farmington, CT. The Dream Ride Experience is the signature fundraising event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Dream Riders are Special Olympics athletes and individuals with...
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’. The Center for Family Justice’s annual fundraiser benefits those who are impacted by domestic violence and sexual abuse. It will be held at The Waterview in Monroe on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. The Center...
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set to Twirl and Tango on September 17
Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance-off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
Celebrate Peter Parley's Birthday at Little Red Schoolhouse Tomorrow with Lemonade and Cookies!
There will be lemonade and cookies at the Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane as the Ridgefield Historical Society celebrates Peter Parley (Samuel G. Goodrich), the 19th Century author of storybooks and textbooks for children, on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4. Stop by to learn more about this...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: JK Sign Company
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JK Sign...
Welcome New Teachers to Wilton Public Schools!
Wilton Public Schools would like to welcome 26 new staff members to the Warrior community!. Last week new teachers received an orientation complete with a trolley ride lead by Human Resources Director, Maria Coleman and Library Media Specialist, Kenneth Dunaj. During the district wide convocation, staff were assembled into groups to complete an art project of tiles inspired by the Portrait of a Graduate verbiage. These tiles will be on display in the Zellner Gallery at the high school. The tiles represent the creativity, passion and energy of a new year. We welcome all the new staff members and look forward to a terrific school year ahead!
The Wilton Playshop Auditions for Jekyll & Hyde
The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday, September 13th at 7pm at The Wilton Playshop. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on Wednesday, September 14th. Directed by Todd Santa Maria with musical direction by Jerold Goldstein, the show will run October 28- November 12, 2022.
Milford Public Library 2022 September Program Calendar
The Friends of the Library annual fundraiser, Party in the Stacks, is back!. This year's event hosts a storybook theme, Party in the Stacks, Where Dreams Come True. This adults-only event features delicious themed appetizers from Christopher Martin's, specialty drink and adult beverages from The Crushed Grape, music, dancing, raffle/auction prizes, and a trivia contest! Costumes are optional, but encouraged. What could be better than channeling your inner childhood storybook hero - whether a princess, wizard, or Winnie the Pooh - and celebrating in the library after-hours! Tickets are available to purchase at Bidding Owl, (credit/paypal) or at the Library Circulation desk (cash/check).
Permits for Southbury Transfer Station Required Beginning September 1, 2022
A reminder that beginning September 1, 2022 all residents of Southbury wishing to use the town’s transfer station are required to have a permit. Permits are free of charge. Residents whose cars are registered in Southbury need to obtain the permit at the Transfer Station, located at 231 Kettletown Road. Vehicle registration showing Southbury address must be provided to the Transfer Station employee and stickers will be applied to the inside of the windshield. Permits are valid for three years.
Ridgefield Police SRO Head Back to School!
We would like to welcome everyone back to school and wish you all a great year! Our three School Resource Officers (SRO) have been waiting all Summer to get back to their schools. They're happy to see you, so say hello, and give them a fist pump or a high five when you see them.
New Canaan Public School households can know when their student’s bus will arrive at their stop
NCPS families can find out when a student’s bus will arrive at their stop. Bus location is monitored by GPS and information is transmitted by cellular service. Households may see small skips in data due to limited cell service. Any member of the household can access your student’s information...
Community Children's Chorus for Grades 3 - 8!
Music on the Hill invites children in grades 3 - 8 to join the Community Children's Chorus! Open to all children who love to sing! Singers will sing music from a variety of genres and cultures in order to build music reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence and having fun!
