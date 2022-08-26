Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Key issues you should consider before signing an international merger deal
Private equity was also active in the tech sector, with Thoma Bravo purchasing SailPoint for $6.9 billion and Vista Equity Partners acquiring Citrix for $13 billion. Cross-border tech M&A included Deutsche Telekom’s acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile U.S. for $2.4 billion and Siemens acquiring Brightly Software for $1.8 billion.
TechCrunch
Nigerian YC-backed startup Anchor comes out of stealth with $1M+ to scale its banking-as-a-service platform
Amplify was another payment platform that launched during that period. However, it differentiated itself by committing to payments on social media platforms, which Nigerian digital bank Carbon was interested in when it acquired the startup in 2019. At the time, the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Segun Adeyemi, said that he...
TechCrunch
Singapore-based career development platform Glints recruits $50M in new funding
As part of the investment, Lavender Hill Capital founding partner Xiaoyin Zhang and DCM Ventures general partner Ramon Zeng, will join Glints’ board. Glints’ platform currently has three million professionals in five markets (Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan), and 50,000 companies that are seeking workers, including AIA, IKEA, GetGo, KKday and Gameloft.
TechCrunch
Flush with fresh funds, UK ‘eco laundry’ startup Oxwash spins up growth plans
Currently its service is available in five UK cities: London, Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester but — flush with fresh funding — it’s aiming for broader domestic coverage and eyeing a US launch after that. Oxwash bagged a £1.4M seed back in 2020 — and has now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Tarci secures capital for AI designed to spot SMB sales leads
Leetal Gruper sought to make it simpler with Leadgence, a startup that collects and analyzes publicly available data on SMBs to generate insights for sales teams. Rebranding as Tarci today to coincide with the close of a $17 million Series A round, the company provides real-time updates on SMBs, including changes in ownership, negative customer reviews and company growth.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Jamie Dimon warns ‘something worse’ than a recession could be coming
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on a client call that while the U.S. economy is still strong and consumer balance sheets and businesses are in “good shape,” there are storm clouds ahead. JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sees only a 10% chance of an economic slowdown...
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking
Chip stocks fell on Tuesday—despite Biden signing the CHIPS and Science Act—as chipmakers warn of slowing demand for the rest of the year. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday, ending an almost yearlong saga to spend $52 billion to attract chip manufacturing back to the U.S.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Homebuyers are suddenly backing out of purchase agreements at a rate unseen since 2020, but for a totally different reason￼
Nearly 63,000 home purchase agreements fell apart through July, just over 16% of homes, making it the highest percentage since the start of the pandemic.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
America’s Worst Credit Card
The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Workers in these two industries are the only ones coming out ahead right now
At first glance, it looks like many Americans got big pay raises since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges.
The stock market could still see a decade of the 'roaring 20's' despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS
The stock market could still experience a roaring 20's-like decade despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS. That's an unpopular view given that many on Wall Street are still worried about the potential for 1970's-like stagflation. "The rest of this decade will very likely look very different...
Comments / 0