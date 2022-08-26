ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Key issues you should consider before signing an international merger deal

Private equity was also active in the tech sector, with Thoma Bravo purchasing SailPoint for $6.9 billion and Vista Equity Partners acquiring Citrix for $13 billion. Cross-border tech M&A included Deutsche Telekom’s acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile U.S. for $2.4 billion and Siemens acquiring Brightly Software for $1.8 billion.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Singapore-based career development platform Glints recruits $50M in new funding

As part of the investment, Lavender Hill Capital founding partner Xiaoyin Zhang and DCM Ventures general partner Ramon Zeng, will join Glints’ board. Glints’ platform currently has three million professionals in five markets (Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan), and 50,000 companies that are seeking workers, including AIA, IKEA, GetGo, KKday and Gameloft.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opentext#Enterprise Software#Software Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#British#Borland#Novell#Hpe#Micro Focus#Real Story Group
TechCrunch

Tarci secures capital for AI designed to spot SMB sales leads

Leetal Gruper sought to make it simpler with Leadgence, a startup that collects and analyzes publicly available data on SMBs to generate insights for sales teams. Rebranding as Tarci today to coincide with the close of a $17 million Series A round, the company provides real-time updates on SMBs, including changes in ownership, negative customer reviews and company growth.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy