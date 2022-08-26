Read full article on original website
Missoula PD: Robbery suspect deceased following officer-involved shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. - A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday. Missoula police responded to several robbery calls in the city before the suspect was located by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy just after 11:30 am on Highway 10. Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau...
Waterworks hill trailhead reopens after renovations
MISSOULA, Mont. - After a four month closure, the Missoula City Parks and Recreation reopened Waterworks Hill Trail to reveal the new renovations to the area. The improvement project consisted of a new expanded and paved parking lot, along with trail extensions and new trails, including a half mile wheel chair accessible trail that overlooks the city.
Good Samaritan: Montana man has donated blood for 61 years
LINCOLN, Mont. - "I started giving blood in 1961," said Rich Paul. Rich Paul started donating blood at boot camp in Texas after an instructor came in and said they needed blood donors because a girl in a military hospital had cancer. That's when Rich raised his hand, and it...
Tea time: Couple grows, dries, mixes herbal blends on Mission Valley farm
ST. IGNATIUS – Inside a specially-designed shed at Awesome Herbs farm on Monday, Larry Neskey used a ladder to stack huge fragrant bundles of tulsi herbs on the shelves so they could dry in the summer heat. “Getting the drying shed built was really awesome because it was really...
Missoula city council nominates mayoral candidates
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council has a thirty day timeline to fulfill the new mayor position after Engen's passing. The council is steadfast in their decisions on selecting the next mayor as they go through multiple meetings, first nominating candidates and then going through an interview process. The...
Rustlers Roundup a Late Win against the Knights to Start '22 Season
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You couldn't have asked for better conditions for the first high school game of the season at Memorial Stadium Friday night. And you definitely couldn't have asked for a better game than what we witnessed, as the Hellgate Knights took on the CMR Rustlers!. Each quarter...
Montana Tech dominates Eastern Oregon in all facets in 38-3 win
LA GRANDE, OR - The Montana Tech Orediggers played the opening game of their 2022 season as they took on the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers Saturday night at Community Stadium in La Grande, Oregon. Jet Campbell accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, while the defense forced four turnovers...
