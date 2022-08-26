Sacramento Kings become majority owners of River Cats

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento athletic community just got a little bit closer Friday as the Sacramento Kings announced their procurement of the Sacramento River Cats baseball team as the majority owner.

The Kings are going in on the partnership with Arctos Sports Partners, based out of Dallas, Texas.

“Arctos Sports Partners is a private investment firm that invests in and collaborates with innovative and visionary ownership groups, sports businesses, and leagues across North American professional sports and European soccer,” the Kings wrote in a news release.

The Savage family, who has owned the River Cats since 2000, will remain involved with the team as Susan Savage will serve as the strategic business advisor and member of the ownership group.

“My sons, Jeff and Brent, helped me continue what my late husband Art started back in 2000, providing fun, safe and family-friendly entertainment for everyone in the Sacramento region,” said Savage. “It has always been about the community and our employees and that will not change.”

Art Savage purchased the River Cats in 1998 and moved the team from Vancouver, Canada to Sacramento before the 2000 season began.

Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said that he is looking forward to working with the family and plans to continue “building on their inspiring legacy.”

Since moving to Sacramento, the River Cats have won five Pacific Coast League titles, three Triple-A Championships and in 2021 signed a long-term partnership extension with the San Francisco Giants until 2030.

“This is a unique opportunity to bring together two iconic organizations in one of the most dynamic markets in the country,” Arctos Sports Partners Partner Chad Hutchinson said. “We are committed to working closely with the Kings to serve the Sacramento community and deliver an exceptional fan experience.”

