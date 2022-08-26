ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings become majority owners of River Cats

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCUaC_0hWm61FN00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento athletic community just got a little bit closer Friday as the Sacramento Kings announced their procurement of the Sacramento River Cats baseball team as the majority owner.

The Kings are going in on the partnership with Arctos Sports Partners, based out of Dallas, Texas.

“Arctos Sports Partners is a private investment firm that invests in and collaborates with innovative and visionary ownership groups, sports businesses, and leagues across North American professional sports and European soccer,” the Kings wrote in a news release.

Sacramento Republic FC to host watch party for U.S. Open Cup Final

The Savage family, who has owned the River Cats since 2000, will remain involved with the team as Susan Savage will serve as the strategic business advisor and member of the ownership group.

“My sons, Jeff and Brent, helped me continue what my late husband Art started back in 2000, providing fun, safe and family-friendly entertainment for everyone in the Sacramento region,” said Savage. “It has always been about the community and our employees and that will not change.”

Art Savage purchased the River Cats in 1998 and moved the team from Vancouver, Canada to Sacramento before the 2000 season began.

FOX40 Fan Game of the Week for week one

Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said that he is looking forward to working with the family and plans to continue “building on their inspiring legacy.”

Since moving to Sacramento, the River Cats have won five Pacific Coast League titles, three Triple-A Championships and in 2021 signed a long-term partnership extension with the San Francisco Giants until 2030.

“This is a unique opportunity to bring together two iconic organizations in one of the most dynamic markets in the country,” Arctos Sports Partners Partner Chad Hutchinson said. “We are committed to working closely with the Kings to serve the Sacramento community and deliver an exceptional fan experience.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Car split in half in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was sheared in half after striking a utility pole Saturday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.  After 2 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said crews arrived at the sheared vehicle, which only had one person inside. Firefighters extricated the person in under four minutes and transported them to a hospital in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These casinos are the closest ones to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino.  On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Dog escapes from Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday where they helped save a dog, according to the fire department. Firefighters said when they responded to the home located at 3421 Jola Circle at around 5 a.m. they saw a good amount of smoke outside the home. The owners […]
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Texas State
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Ranadivé
FOX40

Police: “Apparent” bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Woman fatally shot after stabbing officer, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot and killed by police after an officer was stabbed in the arm near Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night, according to Sacramento Police. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a woman attacking another woman. When officers arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Republic Fc#U S Open Cup#European Soccer#The Sacramento River Cats#Arctos Sports Partners#North American#Kings Owner
FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating fatal assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an assault that lead to a woman’s death. According to officials, the attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. around the 7700 block of La Mancha Way and involved two women. One woman was detained at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple injured in 4-car collision in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Firefighters respond to downed aircraft in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said it responded to reports of an aircraft going down at Lake Camanche Airstrip on Friday.  According to firefighters, crews found a single-engine aircraft a little ways away from the private dirt runway. The aircraft, which was based out of Lodi Airport, had crashed into some trees.  […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy